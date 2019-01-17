Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke and Associated Press

At least five people died this week in storms that battered different parts of California with heavy rain, wind and snow.

The Midwest and Northeast are meanwhile preparing for two storms — including one expected to dump several inches of snow in certain areas and could lead to a “flash freeze.”

Four people, including a family of three, were killed in two separate car accidents in Northern California due to rain-slickened roads, the state’s Highway Patrol said Thursday.

A 42-year-old homeless man was also killed a large tree fell on a camp he had set up near an Oakland freeway, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were issued for parts of Southern California that had been ravaged by recent wildfires and were at risk of flash floods. Schools in Malibu were closed as a precaution and more than 140 flights were canceled at San Francisco International Airport.

A cross country skier passes the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall on the 23rd day of a government shutdown during a winter storm Jan. 13, 2019 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

Flooding was also a risk in parts of Northern California that were devastated by the deadly Camp Fire late last year.

"Flash flooding is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," the Butte County Sheriff's Department said. "Due to the dynamic nature of debris flow and flash flood events, residents should not wait for an evacuation order to take action."

The California storms also left tens of thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers without power.

Further east, one storm was on Thursday battering Illinois, western Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana with a mix of rain and light snow. It could bring light snow to Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, weather analysts said.

This “small and quick-moving” storm, meteorologists said, will most likely leave up to three inches of snow in New England and the interior parts of the Northeast, with other areas seeing just an inch.

A strengthening storm system will track east from the Great Plains on Friday and produce widespread hazardous winter weather from Midwest and Ohio Valley to the Northeast into the weekend. Keep checking back to https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP as the weekend approaches for more details. pic.twitter.com/MQsdbKFpx3 — NWS (@NWS) January 17, 2019

On the heels of that storm is a second one that forecasters predict could dump three to six inches of snow in the central Plains and Midwest, and up to four inches in New York.

In the Midwest, Des Moines, Chicago and Omaha will begin to see heavy snowfall Friday evening and into Saturday, according to forecasters, who also warned of potential blizzard conditions for parts of Illinois, Ohio and Indiana.

Further south, Wichita, Kansas City and some other Midwestern cities will get slammed with a mix that could include sleet, snow and freezing rain. Icy conditions could impact travel, meteorologists said.

This second storm will also strike Eastern Seaboard cities such as New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., Forecasters said light snow will begin in the Northeast on Saturday night before turning into a mix of snow and freezing rain. This is expected to continue through Sunday.

In addition to snow, this storm is expected to cause icy conditions. Forecasters said they are eyeing a possible ice storm in New York when temperatures drop from 40 degrees on Sunday to the single digits by Monday morning.

This rapid change in temperature paired with what's left on the ground from snowfall could lead to what meteorologists are calling a “flash freeze" hitting much of the Northeast and causing dangerous travel conditions.