MIAMI — As evening approached and work ended Thursday, shopping center parking lots filled up with residents preparing for Hurricane Dorian. Even the afternoon rain didn't keep them away.
Outside a supermarket in the Miami suburb of Coconut Grove, all the shopping carts were taken and shelves were starting to empty out.
Reyna Mejia, 27, a stay-at-home mother, was food shopping for the second time in one day.
“I saw the news this morning, and I decided to get moving,” said Mejia, who has a one-year-old child.
During her morning trip Mejia stocked up on water, baby food and other non-perishables. In the afternoon, she was on the hunt for fruits and vegetables.
“I’m not that worried because we don’t know which way it will go,” she said.
Jen Legil, 33, and her mother Vicky Legil, 53, were also making their second trip to the supermarket. They were not able to find water in the morning, but another shopper shared five bottles with them.
“Now we’re buying protein bars and anything else that can stay unrefrigerated,” said Legil who is eight-months pregnant and poised to experience her first hurricane after recently moving from New York. “Hopefully it goes another way."
Florida has begun aggressive preparations to brace for Hurricane Dorian, which may intensify into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall, by rolling out disaster plans and telling residents to stockpile supplies.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties Thursday because of the storm's "uncertain projected path," and he urged residents to secure at least one week's worth of food, medicine and supplies. on hand ahead of the storm.
Forecasters are projecting the storm to make landfall in Florida on Monday.
“All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts," DeSantis said. "As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant.
"Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan," he added.
Dorian remained a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday as it swept by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, but it could swiftly grow to a Category 4 with maximum sustained winds up to 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.
The storm is projected to hit somewhere along Florida's eastern coast and could deliver dangerous storm surges, heavy rains, hurricane-force winds and life-threatening flash floods as early as Sunday, the center said.
DeSantis said evacuations will likely occur if the storm stays on track to reach a Category 4 storm. He has already requested a "pre-landfall declaration" from the federal government for protective measures and direct federal assistance for generators and pumps.
The National Guard is "on deck" for the state, DeSantis said.
Several coastal cities have started preparing in anticipation of Dorian's potential fury, including Cape Canaveral, which is in the area where the storm is projected to make landfall.
"We are all in preparation mode," said Todd Morley, a spokesman for the city of Cape Canaveral. Residents have stocked up on necessary items, storm shelters are ready, and all our facilities are strengthened and shuttered, he said.
"We will ride it out in safe places with our loved ones," he said. "We don't know what the damage will be, but we do know how to recover."
Sara Picone, a Cape Canaveral resident, said she is proactively evacuating to ease the minds of out-of-state family.
"Honestly, my family is just really concerned about us, and they're such worrywarts that we're kind of just trying to appease them," she said, adding that the area is "thinning a bit" as others also evacuate.
Cape Canaveral's space ports, including the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Patrick Air Force Base are also prepping.
The Kennedy Space Center cancelled visitor hours for Sunday and Monday and has already begun the process of transferring fragile multi-million dollar equipment to secure areas.
Many Floridians across the eastern coast saw long lines at gas pumps and empty grocery store shelves as residents frantically rushed to buy supplies like water, canned foods, and batteries.
Outside a Miami Home Depot, that was slightly busier than usual for a Thursday afternoon, Jackie Keenan left Home Depot empty handed. “No water and no flashlights left,” she said.
But Keenan said she was not very concerned. “I have been through it so many times,” adding that she was around for Hurricane Andrew that devastated South Florida in 1992. “If it gets really bad, we’ll leave.”
Several stores said they were already sold out of water and fuel shortages were reported in many counties, according to Gov. DeSantis. He added that supplies would be quickly replenished since the state is under a state of emergency.
Two years ago, Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on several parts of the Sunshine State, causing mass power outages, extensive flooding, and severe infrastructure damage. Over 120 people died in hurricane-related deaths, according to the CDC.
Much of the state is still trying to rebuild from Irma's devastation, including coastal town Flagler Beach, about 20 miles north of Daytona Beach.
Residents fear Dorian could kick them while they're still down.
"Stay away, stay away, Dorian, we don't need you here," Johnny Lulgjuraj told NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando. He owns a beachside restaurant in Flagler Beach, which was heavily damaged by Irma. "It's just so many things that happened to us in such short period of time."