March 9, 2019, 8:07 PM GMT By Phil McCausland and Associated Press

Two tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Saturday as parts of that state as well as Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana faced an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, the National Weather Service said.

There were no reports of injuries in the two small tornadoes that touched down in Prairie County, Arkansas, officials said, but power lines were reported down and several buildings were destroyed.

The watches come just a week after powerful twisters swept through Alabama and killed 23 people.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas released video and images of storm damage, including a trailer that had been pitched on its side. They said they had accounted for all the people inside the mobile home and that there were no reported injuries otherwise.

One tornado report was made in Louisiana and two around the same time in Prairie County, Arkansas, according to the national weather service’s storm reports website.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Goudsward in Little Rock told the Associated Press that an apparent tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Carlisle, about 30 miles east of Little Rock and the second was near the unincorporated community of Slovak, about 13 miles southeast of Carlisle.

Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman said he had no reports of anyone hurt, but several power lines are down, at least one home was damaged and several buildings were destroyed. Goudsward said teams would be sent to assess the damage and determine the strength of the tornadoes.

In Bossier Parish, Louisiana, a severe storm that swept through late Saturday morning caused damage to several barns and sheds and destroyed a house. In another location, the storm destroyed a barn and caused minor damage to a residence and pickup truck, the sheriff’s office there said on Facebook. No injuries were reported.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. The watches issued for Tennessee and Mississippi were in effect until Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Around 13,500 people had lost power in Arkansas and more than 10,000 were without electricity in Texas because of the storm system.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center also warned of damaging winds and large hail and said via Twitter that cities at risk include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Southaven, Mississippi; and Louisville, Kentucky.

Forecasters said many of the affected areas were also at risk for flooding.

But, while the South faces severe storms, other parts of the country face the prospect of bitter winter weather.

A snow storm making its way through the Central Plains Saturday afternoon soon threatened the Upper Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. The region could face heavy snowfall, gusty winds and blizzard conditions with advisories warning of up to eight inches of snow for some areas.

Some areas of the Northeast could face two to six inches of snow and some light to moderate ice conditions through the weekend.