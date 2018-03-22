New York City schools will reopen Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said, and the New York Subway and NJ Transit were returning to normal, but federal government employees in Washington D.C. will have a two-hour delay and the option for unscheduled leave or telework.

At least 220 flights were canceled Thursday, including 137 at Newark Liberty airport and 90 at JFK.

The storm also cut power to than 90,000 customers from the mid-Atlantic to New England, including 87,448 in New Jersey, 3,614 in New York and 2,967 in Delaware.

In Philadelphia, the city’s snow emergency was expected to be lifted at 6 a.m. ET in time for the morning commute, officials said.

New York State Police reported that the storm caused a death after a van carrying five people rolled over on the Wantagh State Parkway. The other passengers were in critical condition, NBC New York reported.

Storm Tracker 4 showing you that light snow continues in some spots this morning, it should gradually wind down over the next couple of hours: pic.twitter.com/mHlWlJ837e — Raphael Miranda (@Raphael4NY) March 22, 2018

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that a bus and another vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, killing one person.

In Newark, New Jersey, a car passenger, identified as Nafis Majette, 32, died after his vehicle was struck by a stolen Audi, officials said. A parked Mack truck with a snow plow was also hit in the collision. Alan Aberden, 26, of East Orange, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and receiving stolen property, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office.

The storm is the product of a weather system that previously vexed the South: hail in Texas on Sunday, tornadoes in Alabama on Monday and severe storms in Florida on Tuesday, later developing into the nor'easter blanketing the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to New England in snow.