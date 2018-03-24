The fatal car crashes in New York and New Jersey were directly linked to snow, poor visibility and slippery conditions, police said.

The storm created whiteout conditions on Long Island and left parts of New York City under more than a foot of snow — the most the region has gotten at this time of year since 1964.

Central Park recorded 8.2 inches by 1 a.m. ET Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gauges recorded 9.6 inches of snow at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday and 8.7 inches at John F. Kennedy International Airport, while a high of 20 inches was recorded in the village of Patchogue on Long Island.

New York City schools reopened Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said, and the city's subway and NJ Transit were returning to normal. But federal government employees in Washington, D.C., had a two-hour delay and the option for unscheduled leave or telework.

More than 600 arrivals and departures were canceled Thursday, including 147 at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and 125 at JFK.

Of the more than 29,000 customers waiting for the lights to come back on in 13 states and Washington, D.C., more than 25,000 were in New Jersey.