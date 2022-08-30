IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Girl electrocuted, woman crushed by tree amid heavy Midwest thunderstorms

Nearly 640,000 customers in Michigan were still without power Tuesday morning, while just over 16,000 in Indiana were in the dark.
Large thunderstorms and high winds swept through West Michigan
Thunderstorms and high winds left fallen trees and power lines and closed roads on Monday in Holland, Mich.Cody Scanlan / USA Today Network
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A girl was electrocuted by a downed power line and a woman was crushed by a tree when heavy thunderstorms battered Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana Monday.

Nearly 640,000 customers in Michigan were still without power Tuesday morning, while just over 16,000 in Indiana were in the dark, according to online tracker PowerOutage.us. Downed power lines were also reported in Ohio and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS received dozens of reports of uprooted and snapped trees during the storm, which in some places brought wind gusts of 74 mph.

Fire crews in Toledo, Ohio, responded Monday night to reports of a fallen tree to find a large tree had fatally crushed a woman in a backyard. The woman was not identified.

In Monroe, Michigan, a 14-year-old who thought she was reaching for a stick in her backyard ended up grabbing a fallen electrical line, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. When crews arrived, she was still touching the line and "it was obvious that she had succumbed to her injuries."

Monday's storm system will move into parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Tuesday, according to the NWS.



 

