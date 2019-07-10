Breaking News Emails
The Gulf Coast braced Wednesday for major thunderstorms that were forecast to develop into tropical storms and possibly a hurricane.
The mass of thunderstorms were in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning and had yet to consolidate into a storm system. Some models predicted the storms may reach hurricane status, and all models said the disturbance would likely become a tropical storm.
The storm cluster was expected to wash out the Gulf Coast, and officials were warning residents in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas to brace for heavy rain, high winds and a storm surge. South-central Louisiana was said to be particularly at risk.
As the storms neared, officials were closely monitoring the Mississippi River, which has experienced flooding all spring. According to the National Weather Service, the surge could raise the river to 19 feet, only one foot below the height of the New Orleans levee, and the highest the river has been in New Orleans in 70 years. The prediction was subject to change, becoming more precise as the storm got closer to shore.
Meteorologists warned of a chance that the storm could linger in the Gulf, strengthening over warm waters and landing sometime this weekend. The Gulf of Mexico is warmer than usual right now, with temperatures typical for August, which was feeding the cluster of storms.
As the region prepared for heavy rain, officials said Wednesday would be one of the hottest days of the summer for Gulf Coast states, with temperatures expected to go above 105 degrees by afternoon.