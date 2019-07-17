Justa Center outreach manager Micole Felder cools off with some water at a car wash to raise money for the at-risk senior homeless facility as temperatures climb to 110 degrees, in Phoenix on July 12, 2019. Temperatures in other parts of the nation, like St. Louis and New York City, could feel close to that hot as a heat wave is forecast to affect two-thirds of the nation.

Ross D. Franklin / AP file