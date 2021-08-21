Henri, expected to become a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri, still a tropical storm, is inching closer to the north-northeast coast and is expected to make landfall Sunday as a hurricane on Long Island or southern New England, weather forecasters said.

The storm is currently about 525 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. Saturday update.

"Strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane later today and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall," the agency said.

Storm Henri makes it's way up the Eastern Seaboard on Augsust 21, 2021. NOAA

The last major threat of a hurricane strike on New England was more than 30 years ago. The last time a hurricane made landfall on parts of New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991 which resulted in 17 deaths and $1.5 billion in damage. Long Island hasn't had a direct hit from a hurricane since Gloria in 1985. That hurricane caused eight deaths and nearly $1 billion in damage.

Laura Curran, the executive for Nassau County, Long Island, urged residents to start preparing for possible power outages and flooding.

"Nassau's Office of Emergency Management is on high alert, closely monitoring the track of Henri, which we expect to strengthen as it moves up the coast this weekend," Curran said in a press release. "Our incredible workforce stands ready to address potential issues impacting the County."

A storm surge warning is still in effect from Flushing, New York to Chatham, Massachusetts, including the south and north shores of Long Island, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some parts of Long Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts are under a hurricane warning or hurricane watch.