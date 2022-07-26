Historic rainfall in St. Louis leaves cars stranded on flooded streets and residents fleeing homes

St. Louis, Missouri, experienced historic rainfall Tuesday when a storm dumped more than 8 inches of rain, leading to widespread flash flooding that left motorists stranded and residents fleeing their homes.

Thunderstorms developed overnight Monday through Tuesday morning, resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

By early Tuesday, the city had seen 8.06 inches of rain, surpassing the previous daily rainfall record of 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis.

At least six people and six dogs had to be rescued by boat from flooded homes, the St. Louis Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to about 18 homes due to substantial flooding. More than a dozen people chose to shelter in place, it tweeted.

Numerous roads were also closed in the St. Louis metropolitan area, including parts of Interstate 70. Video showed cars stranded on the flooded interstate and firefighters rescuing drivers from their vehicles.

The rain prompted a flash flood emergency for St. Louis County and St. Louis City. Flash flood warnings continued for St. Louis, Chesterfield, and University City through 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the weather service.

O’Fallon, St. Charles and St. Peters are under a flash flood warning until 12:15 p.m. local time.

In nearby Maryland Heights, residents were urged to avoid traveling during the storm.

"Many roadways in our area are flooded and closed. Other roadways are at a standstill due [to] heavy traffic since drivers are trying to figure out alternative routes," the Maryland Heights Police Department tweeted.

Gov. Mike Parson has been briefed on the situation.

"Lt. Governor Kehoe has also been briefed on the situation and is ready to act on my behalf, if needed, while I am on our international trade mission," he said in a statement. "We urge Missourians to continue to follow the safety messaging of local authorities and avoid travel in flooded areas until floodwaters recede. Never attempt to drive in floodwater."