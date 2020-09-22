Houston faces flash flooding risk as Beta stalls inland

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall with 45 mph winds around 10 p.m. CT Monday near the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula, 5 miles north of Port O’Connor, Texas.

With its arrival, Beta became the first Greek-named storm to make landfall in history and the ninth storm to come ashore this season. The last time the United States saw that number of storms making landfall was in 1916.

By Tuesday morning, the storm's center had moved inland and was producing significant flash flooding across the southern part of the Houston metro area where more than 10 inches of rain had already fallen. But there are hours of rain left to go: A flash flood warning was issued for the area.

In a typical year, the Houston area averages just over 4 inches of rain in September. With Beta, parts of the metro area could double or triple that average Tuesday.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Beta had winds of 40 mph, located 10 miles east-southeast of Victoria, Texas, and moving northwest at 3 mph.

A storm surge warning and a tropical storm warning remained in effect for portions of the Texas coast, and 11 million people were under flash flood watches from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana.

Through Tuesday, the storm was expected to stall inland over southeast Texas. Rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, and training storms, are expected to cause life-threatening flash flooding. Meteorologists have said there is a high risk of flash flooding for the area, including Houston. By the time the rain is forecast to end Wednesday, storm total rainfall could exceed 20 inches.

On Wednesday, the center of Beta will move inland over southeastern Texas; the storm will then travel across Louisiana and Mississippi from Wednesday night through Friday bringing with it some 3-5 inches of rain.

A few isolated tornadoes will be possible along the path of Beta in the coming days.