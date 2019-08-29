Breaking News Emails
The latest forecast on Hurricane Dorian shows that the powerful storm will strengthen over the coming days and has the potential to become a Category 4 as it barrels toward the southeastern United States.
The National Hurricane Center forecast Thursday that Hurricane Dorian could reach maximum winds of 130 mph within 72 hours, putting it at a Category 4, second highest on the hurricane wind-speed scale; anything 3 or above is considered a major hurricane.
The hurricane center said Thursday afternoon that Dorian was forecast to become a "major hurricane" on Friday and was expected to "remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend."
Dorian would be the first Category 4 or higher hurricane to make landfall on Florida's east coast since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew led to more than 40 deaths in the state.
Dorian was east of the Bahamas and was expected to move over the Atlantic east of the islands on Thursday and Friday, according to the hurricane center. It was then expected to move near or over parts of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.
"The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday," the hurricane center said. "Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials."
It was too soon to tell exactly where the storm would make landfall along Florida's east coast, but the center added: "There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week."
The center said that regardless of the exact track of the storm, heavy rains were expected in parts of the Bahamas and Florida, as well as elsewhere in the southeastern United States, over the weekend and into the middle of next week.
The northwestern Bahamas were forecast to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some areas getting up to 8 inches. The worst rain was expected in coastal sections of the southeastern United States, where 4 to 8 inches were expected, with isolated areas possibly getting up to 12 inches.
Dorian's maximum sustained winds were near 85 mph late Thursday afternoon, with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in 12 counties on Thursday. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to cover all 67 counties.
"As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant," DeSantis said in a statement. "Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan."
President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that Floridians should be prepared "and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!"
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez also urged residents to begin preparations.
"If you have difficult shutters, maybe its time to put up some," he said, adding people should test generators, top off their gas tanks and have enough supplies to last at least three days.
Meanwhile, in Pasco County, inmates were helping with sandbagging operations, according to the sheriff's office.
Across much of Florida's east coast, residents began stocking up at grocery stores and gas stations, according to The Associated Press. There were lines at many gas stations in South Florida as people began filling gas cans and topping off their gas tanks.
Josefine Larrauri, a retired translator, went to a Publix supermarket in Miami only to find empty shelves in the water section and store employees who were unsure when new cases would arrive, according to the AP.
Larrauri fled to Orlando two years ago when Hurricane Irma was expected to hit South Florida as a Category 5 storm and ended up shifting west to land on the Lower Keys and then Marco Island. This time, Larrauri said, the uncertainty made her nervous.
"I feel helpless, because the whole coast is threatened," she said. "What's the use of going all the way to Georgia if it can land there?"
The hurricane swept by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Ricoas a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday with few casualties and little confirmed damage.
Flash flood watches were still in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands until 6 p.m. Thursday, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan. Moderate to heavy showers were moving across eastern and southern Puerto Rico, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands, on Thursday morning, it said.
The sole confirmed casualty was the death of a man that police in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, confirmed to NBC News was connected to Dorian.
Police told Telemundo PR, the San Juan affiliate of NBC News' Spanish-language network, that the 80-year-old man was climbing a ladder to clear drains at his home in preparation for the storm when he slipped and fell, sustaining a fatal head injury.