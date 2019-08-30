Breaking News Emails
The latest forecast on Hurricane Dorian shows that the powerful storm will strengthen over the coming days and has the potential to become a Category 4 as it barrels toward the southeastern United States.
The National Hurricane Center forecast Thursday that Hurricane Dorian could reach maximum winds of 130 mph within 72 hours, putting it at a Category 4, second highest on the hurricane wind-speed scale; anything 3 or above is considered a major hurricane.
The hurricane center said Thursday afternoon that Dorian was projected to become a "major hurricane" on Friday and was expected to "remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend."
What a hurricane's powerful winds really feel likeAug. 29, 201901:38
Dorian would be the first Category 4 or higher hurricane to make landfall on Florida's east coast since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew was blamed for 44 deaths in the state.
Dorian was east of the Bahamas and was expected to move over the Atlantic east of the islands on Thursday and Friday, according to the hurricane center. It was then expected to move near or over parts of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.
"The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday," the hurricane center said. "Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials."
It was too soon to tell exactly where the storm would make landfall, but the hurricane center added: "There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week."
The center said that regardless of the exact track of the storm, heavy rains were expected in parts of the Bahamas and Florida, as well as elsewhere in the southeastern United States, over the weekend and into the middle of next week.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
The northwestern Bahamas were forecast to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some areas getting up to 8 inches. The worst rain was expected in coastal sections of the southeastern United States, where 4 to 8 inches were expected, with isolated areas possibly getting up to 12 inches.
Floridians residents on high alert as Hurricane Dorian approachesAug. 29, 201901:33
Dorian's maximum sustained winds were near 85 mph late Thursday afternoon, with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in 12 counties on Thursday. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to cover all 67 counties.
"As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant," DeSantis said in a statement. "Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan."
President Donald Trump called off his planned trip to Poland over the weekend to oversee the response to Dorian.
In a video posted from the White House on Thursday night, Trump said: "We're ready. We have the best people in the world ready, and they're going to help you."
Trump said that "somebody said" that Dorian would be "bigger or at least as big as Andrew," which caused more than $25 billion in damage in 1992, in addition to killing 44 people.
Andrew was assessed as Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with sustained winds of 175 mph. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian might reach Category 4, for which the wind range tops out at 156 mph.
Spooked shoppers, meanwhile, jammed stores across Florida's Atlantic coast, stripping their shelves of water, bread and other perishables, while long lines snaked through gas station lanes.
David Sanchez said his local Costco in Fort Myers ran completely out of water on Thursday.
Sanchez, who was filling tanks of gas for generators after he waited his turn, told NBC affiliate WBBH of Fort Myers that he didn't want to have to relive what he and his family went through during Hurricane Irma two years ago.
"We were stuck with no electricity for almost 13 days, so you see I'm going to be prepared," he said.
At a Home Depot in Orlando, hurricane supplies were flying off the shelves, said Joe Cappetta, an employee.
"We may have seen 20 or 30 people asking for hurricane supplies a couple of days ago," Cappetta said. "Now we're in the hundreds."
State Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz noted that some forecast tracks indicated that Dorian could veer into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially trapping it along the Panhandle, which he called "the worst-case scenario."
For the first time, emergency managers were formally advising Floridians to have seven days of emergency supplies on hand; previously, they'd said to have three days' worth.
"We have to look at previous storms, right?" Moskowitz told NBC affiliate WJHG of Panama City. "They are getting stronger — the stronger they are, the greater the impact.
"I don't want people to run out of supplies and then, because of power issues or road issues, they can't go get supplies," he said.
The hurricane swept by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Ricoas a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday with few casualties and little confirmed damage.
Hurricane Dorian brings heavy rain, strong winds to Caribbean islandsAug. 29, 201901:00
Flash flood watches were still in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands until 6 p.m. Thursday, with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall expected, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan. Moderate to heavy showers were moving across eastern and southern Puerto Rico, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands, on Thursday morning, it said.
The sole confirmed casualty was the death of a man that police in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, confirmed to NBC News was connected to Dorian.
Police told Telemundo PR, the San Juan affiliate of NBC News' Spanish-language network, that the 80-year-old man was climbing a ladder to clear drains at his home in preparation for the storm when he slipped and fell, sustaining a fatal head injury.