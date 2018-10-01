Hurricane Florence strengthens to Category 3 storm, eyes the Carolinas

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Florence strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on Monday morning, as officials from Virginia to Florida warned residents to prepare for a potentially devastating hit.

North and South Carolina are anticipated to bear the brunt of Florence, according to forecasters. In North Carolina, evacuations were already underway: Dare County officials issued a state of emergency and a mandatory evacuation on Monday for Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks, and ordered more evacuations for other areas of the county beginning Tuesday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., warned residents in his state to take the threat of the storm seriously.

"The forecast places North Carolina in the bull's-eye of Hurricane Florence, and the storm is rapidly getting stronger," he said. "When weather forecasters tell us 'life-threatening,' we know that it is serious."

"All parts of the state could be affected by the storm," Cooper added at a press conference on Monday morning, warning that power outages could last for "awhile."

As of 11 a.m. ET, Florence was about 580 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, and about 1,240 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The hurricane was moving toward the west at 13 mph.

The 11am update from the @NHC_Atlantic has strengthened #Florence to a category 3 Hurricane with max winds at 115mph. Confidence continues to grow that a landfall near the #NCwx/#SCwx border will occur, leading to life-threatening impacts. More info: https://t.co/2SQKH6G0vB pic.twitter.com/2DW1FYqDVW — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 10, 2018

It's expected to approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Further strengthening is anticipated, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday," the agency said.

