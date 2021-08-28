Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today in the warning area along the northern Gulf Coast," the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. Saturday update.

Ida is about 440 miles southeast of New Orleans and is tracking northwest at about 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Michael Richard of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts boards up Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street on August 28, 2021. Matthew Hinton / AP

New Orleans could take a particularly bad hit. On Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered mandatory evacuations for residents in low-lying areas outside of the city's levee system. She had also called for voluntary evacuations inside the levee system.

But as forecasters said Ida was intensifying, Cantrell urged those who have not already evacuated to get ready to hunker down.

"We do not want to have people on the road, and therefore in greater danger,” the mayor said at a news conference Friday, according to The Times-Picayune.

Cantrell said that people who live outside of the levees should get out as soon as possible and reiterated that those inside the levee system are safe.

"The situation is much more serious than it was six hours ago," Cantrell said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday that Louisianians had until nightfall Saturday to prepare for Ida's arrival.

"This storm will bring serious impacts across the state," he said in a tweet.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River as well as for the New Orleans metropolitan area. Cameron, Louisiana, to the west of Intracoastal City is under a hurricane watch, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border are under a tropical storm watch.

Ida is expected to produce heavy rainfall later Sunday into Monday across the central Gulf Coast, resulting in significant flash and river flooding, the center said in a tweet.

Residents in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans, are under a mandatory evacuation. President Matthew Jewell said the parish's roughly 50,000 residents should leave no later than 5 p.m. Saturday. The parish said in a tweet that residents should pack enough clothing and essentials to last for at least one week.