Hurricane Maria, the powerful Category 4 storm that made landfall on Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, could devastate the U.S. territory and surrounding Caribbean islands.
The storm, with winds of up to 155 mph, was pummeling the island — ripping roofs off homes, tearing doors from hinges, and cutting electricity to millions. The expected heavy rain and flooding could be deadly, adding more misery to a region already brutalized by hurricanes Irma and Jose.
Here are the organizations providing urgent relief and essential services:
American Red Cross
The humanitarian organization is sending volunteers and supplies to Puerto Rico. It encourages people to download its mobile apps for emergency preparedness tips and other vital information. It also invites people to donate blood.
Catholic Charities USA
ConPRmetidos
The Puerto Rico-based nonprofit is accepting donations here. "We anticipate the funds will be used first for immediate needs of food, shelter and water and then transition to long term recovery efforts," the group says.
Dominica Hurricane Maria Relief Fund
The small Caribbean island of Dominica was hit by Maria on Monday night. You can contribute to this crowdfunding effort here.
Global Giving
The crowdfunding nonprofit is raising funds to provide food, clean water, hygiene products and shelter to survivors. The goal: $2 million. You can donate here.
Save the Children
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)
The organization is raising money to help children affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria, as well as the deadly earthquake in Mexico. You can contribute here.