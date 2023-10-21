Hurricane Norma takes aim at Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy threatens islands in the Atlantic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Residents of Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts rushed to prepare as Hurricane Norma headed toward the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula for an expected landfall Saturday, while in the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy threatened to batter the islands of the Lesser Antilles.

Businesses in Cabo San Lucas nailed up sheets of plywood over their windows, and government personnel hung up banners warning people not to try to cross gullies and stream beds after Norma regained strength and once again became a major storm Friday.

By early Saturday, Norma had weakened slightly and was downgraded to Category 2 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located 30 miles west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 100 mph (155 kmh) and moving at 8 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Norma was expected to continue on that path through the evening before turning to the northeast and slowing down through Monday.

The hurricane’s languid pace raised the possibility of severe flooding. Norma was expected to dump six to 12 inches of rain with a maximum of 18 inches in places across southern Baja California and much of Sinaloa state.

According to the national civil protection agency, shelters in Baja California housed some 1,500 people by Saturday morning.

The Los Cabos Civil Defense agency urged residents to stay indoors all day as winds and rain increased. Emergency workers rushed around the city evacuating people from low-lying areas and moving them to shelters.

Police in San Jose del Cabo rescued two people from their truck when a surging stream swept it away early Saturday.

Hotels in Los Cabos, which are largely frequented by foreign tourists, remained about three-quarters full and there was no major move by visitors to leave, Baja California Sur state tourism secretary Maribel Collins said.

With rain already falling in Los Cabos, some flights in and out were canceled Friday, there was no way out anyway. Airports were closed Saturday, according to the local civil defense office.

The local hotel association estimated there were about 40,000 tourists still in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo on Friday.

A couple from San Diego walked through the largely deserted streets of Cabo San Lucas on Friday. Because their sports fishing tournament had been postponed until next week, they had little choice but to stay. The local port was closed to navigation as a precaution.