Hurricane Olaf makes landfall in Mexico near tourist area

Hurricane Olaf made landfall near a resort area of Mexico's Baja California Sur on Thursday night, bringing 100 mph winds and the threat of up to 15 inches of rain, forecasters said.

The hurricane made landfall very close to San Jose del Cabo, on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula, around 9 p.m. local time, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane had estimated maximum sustained winds of 100 mph when it crossed into land, forecasters said.

It was expected to bring 5 to 10 inches of rain, with maximum amounts of 15 inches through Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Storm surge was also expected to produce flooding.

The hurricane is forecast to move northwest, and it is predicted to turn to the west and move out over the Pacific Ocean and away from land by late Friday or early Saturday.

Before the hurricane made landfall, authorities closed ports and urged residents in flood-prone areas to move to shelters.

The resorts would normally be full of tourists this time of year, but with the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels were well below that, The Associated Press reported.