Hurricane Rosa intensified into a major storm in the Pacific Ocean, with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said late Thursday.
Swells generated by Rosa are forecast to affect parts of the coastlines of southwestern Mexico, the southern Baja California Peninsula, and Southern California later this week and over the weekend.
"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the Miami-based center said.
The Category 4 storm was moving west at around 7 mph at 2 a.m. ET on Friday.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, the NHC said.
