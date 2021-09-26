Hurricane Sam strengthens to category 4 in the Atlantic

Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 4 in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, according to The Associated Press.

But the hurricane, which was far from land and moving west-northwest at 8 mph, currently is no threat to land.

No coastal watches or warning were in effect as of Sunday for Hurricane Sam, the AP reported.

On Saturday night, the storm churned 990 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, located in the Caribbean Sea.

The hurricane had a maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and it could strengthen to 150 mph on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, wind speeds remained at 145 mph.

Although the storm is currently not projected to hit land, it could cause rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early next week, the AP reported

As of Sunday, Hurricane Sam was the only hurricane in the Atlantic, according to the NHC.