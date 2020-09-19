Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tropical Storm Beta is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the Texas coast and parts of Louisiana.

Beta began a westward turn toward the U.S. on Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

It is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday, forecasters have said.

Parts of the Texas coast could see storm surges of up to 4 feet along with strong winds, heavy rainfall and life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The Atlantic hurricane season has been so busy that the World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency, has already used up all the traditional names they had picked to identify this year's storms and is now using the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

With the naming of Subtropical Storm #Alpha, we've officially entered the Greek Alphabet for named Atlantic storms this year.

We've made it as far as Zeta one time on record, in 2005.



Visit https://t.co/meemB5uHAR for the latest. pic.twitter.com/B4TO7JL1Kv — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 18, 2020

Also swirling in the Atlantic is large and powerful Hurricane Teddy, which is moving toward Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph less than a week after Hurricane Paulette made landfall in the British territory.

Beta's threat comes as parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday.