Hurricane Willa strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane Monday as it charged toward Mexico's western coast.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the National Hurricane Center warned residents living on Mexico's coast between San Blas and Mazatlan.

The storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of 160 mph and would continue to strengthen Monday.

Willa could weaken slightly before making landfall along Mexico's southwestern coast Tuesday, "but Willa is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Mexico," the NHC said.

Those on the coast can expect life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall. Storm surge and huge waves are expected to pound the coast, western Jalisco, western Nayarit, and southern Sinaloa could see up to 18 inches of rain.

The governments of Sinaloa and Nayarit states ordered coastal region schools to close on Monday and began preparing emergency shelters. Nayarit's government buildings were also closed.