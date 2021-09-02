Ida batters New York City, region as 'flood emergency' issued for first time

A "flash flood emergency" was issued for the first time in New York City as heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida lashed the region, spawning at least one tornado and causing flooding, officials said.

The New York City Mayor's Office urged all people to stay inside as much as possible because of the heavy rain and winds.

This guy is wading through nearly waist-high water to reach his vehicle - as streets are flooding quickly in Westchester @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/T6RN2AxfTD — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 2, 2021

Central Park saw more than 3 inches of rain in one hour, the National Weather Service said. Video showed flooded streets in the city.

New York City's subway system was either severely limited or suspended because of the weather and flooding, the transit agency said.

New York City airports LaGuardia and JFK reported flight disruptions.

Video showed flooded streets and some disabled vehicles in Elmhurst, Queens.

The weather service retweeted video of Brooklyn that showed cars driving through water that resembled a river with an urgent warning: "This water is too deep to drive through. Turn Around Don't Drown!!"

Heavy flooding in Newark, NJ on Sept. 1, 2021. Courtesy Nick Kurczewski

New Jersey's governor declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather. "Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, told NBC New York that at least one person had drowned in the city where there was said to be 4 to 5 feet of water on the ground. The mayor declared a state of emergency.

At least one tornado struck Mullica Hill, New Jersey, forecasters said. At least nine homes were destroyed, NBC Philadelphia reported. There were reports of damage across southeast Pennsylvania Pennsylvania and in New Jersey, National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Johnson said, but survey teams will have to confirm if they were more tornadoes.

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport said it was experiencing severe flooding and suspended all flight activity. New Jersey Transit said rail service was suspended.

The severe weather occurred as Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida, which hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, was causing heavy rainfall in the region.

really bad flooding on queens blvd and broadway in elmhurst 😬 pic.twitter.com/TGJrmiHHX6 — victoria (@mamastringbeans) September 2, 2021

The hurricane and its remnants knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in Louisiana and beyond and the storm is considered factor in at least seven deaths.