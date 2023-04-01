At least 1 killed, dozens injured when roof collapses at Illinois concert venue during storm

At least one person was killed and dozens others were injured Friday night when the roof of a concert venue collapsed in severe weather Friday night in Belvidere, Illinois, officials said.

Of the 28 people who were taken to the hospital, five had serious injuries, according to Belvidere fire officials.

When the roof and front awning collapsed, 260 people were inside the Apollo Theater, Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said.

Emergency responders work the scene of a collapsed theatre in Belvidere, Ill., on Friday. WMAQ

The Belvidere Police Department said the collapse occurred as a heavy storm rolled through the area and that calls began coming from the theater at 7:48 p.m. It said that an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was monitoring the situation in the city about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

"I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can," he tweeted.

The metal band Morbid Angel was among the night's scheduled entertainment, but it wasn't clear if anyone had taken the stage before the collapse. A band representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The monster storm system that collapsed the roof also spawned deadly tornadoes that shredded homes and shopping centers in Arkansas. Much of the Midwest and South was at risk for severe weather Friday.