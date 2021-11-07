Intense storm causes coastal flooding in the southeast

A storm off the northern coast of Florida contributed to coastal flooding Friday and Saturday up and down the southeast coast and was poised to keep churning up heavy weather through the end of the weekend, forecasters said.

In a public forecast discussion Saturday, the National Weather Service described the system as "a potent cyclone" that has produced gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures from the Carolina coast and to northern Florida.

Coastal flooding, abetted by a late-morning high tide, was reported Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina.

The 10:24 a.m. high tide at Charleston Harbor measured at 8.44 feet and was the 11th highest tide on record, federal forecasters said.

The tides were stronger than usual as a result of the new moon. Combined with moderate amounts of rain, the tides brought water to low coastal areas and prompted some road closures from Daytona Beach to Charleston.

The weather service reported 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in the Jacksonville area in a 24-hour period Saturday. Waves off the northern coast of Florida were estimated at 7 to 10 feet.

Daytona Beach police said there was flooding Friday in the city's downtown area and that storm-related incidents included eight collisions and 20 disabled vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Charleston and the South Carolina coast continued to be subject to storm, flood, wind and surf warnings or advisories Saturday night.

Coastal flood warnings will remain in place through Sunday from Cape Canaveral to the Tidewater Region of Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal flooding was also possible in North Carolina on Sunday as the storm moves up and out to sea, federal forecasters said.

The weather service tweeted Saturday afternoon, "A strong storm off the Southeast U.S. will continue to provide heavy rainfall, gusty winds, coastal flooding, and high surf across portions of the coast Sunday."