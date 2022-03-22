At least 1 dead in Texas storms, more dangerous weather forecast for the South

A 73-year old woman was killed after severe weather struck north-central Texas during the Monday afternoon rush hour.

The woman died after a tornado struck her home in Sherwood Shores, about 90 miles north of Dallas, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

In addition to the death and over a dozen injuries as a result of the weather, about 70,000 customers in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas were without power Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, at least 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas, qualifying as a tornado outbreak. Jacksboro, Crockett, Madisonville, Elgin, Bowe and Rock Round in Texas, as well as Kingston, Oklahoma, were hard-hit.

People look at an overturned truck in a parking lot after a tornado in a widespread storm system touched down in Round Rock, Texas on Mar. 21, 2022. Tamir Kalifa / Reuters

The National Weather Service warned that more severe weather is expected across the South on Tuesday, but the greatest risk has shifted east from Texas to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, where a tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. central time.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, nearly 11 million people in metro areas including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Jackson, Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile are at risk of severe thunderstorms and strong tornadoes followed by large hail.

Around 10 million people are under a flood watch because 6 to 9 inches of rain are forecast to fall from Tennessee to the Gulf Coast.

The risk of nocturnal tornadoes, which are more dangerous than their dayside counterparts, is expected to be lower than Monday.

Many are under both tornado and flood warnings: Tornado warnings suggest people seek shelter below ground while flood warnings suggest people seek shelter on high ground, creating a difficult emergency reaction situation, experts said.

After predicting higher-than-usual storm activity this week, forecasters are warning that millions more people are expected to be at risk of severe weather on Wednesday in a swathe of the eastern United States that stretches from northern Florida through North Carolina and up to the Indiana-Ohio border.