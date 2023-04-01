At least 11 dead as tornadoes batter the South and Midwest

At least 11 people are dead after a major storm system ripped through states in the Midwest and the South bringing tornadoes and severe thunderstorms Friday and overnight.

Five of the deaths are in Cross and Pulaski counties in Arkansas, three are in Sullivan County, Indiana, one in Boone County, Illinois, one in Pontotac County, Mississippi and one in Madison County, Alabama, according to officials.

Wynne, a city in Arkansas' northeastern Cross County where four people died, saw widespread damage from the storm system, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet.

Central Arkansas also suffered “significant damage” Friday, Sanders said, after meteorologists said a tornado touched down in North Little Rock, pummeling buildings and leaving at least three people dead and dozens injured.

Arkansas declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Friday afternoon. At a news conference Friday, Sanders said 100 guardsmen had been deployed across the state.