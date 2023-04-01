At least 11 dead as tornadoes batter the South and Midwest

At least 11 people are dead after a major storm system ripped through states in the Midwest and the South bringing tornadoes and severe thunderstorms Friday and overnight.
Five of the deaths are in Cross and Pulaski counties in Arkansas, three are in Sullivan County, Indiana, one in Boone County, Illinois, one in Pontotac County, Mississippi and one in Madison County, Alabama, according to officials.
Wynne, a city in Arkansas' northeastern Cross County where four people died, saw widespread damage from the storm system, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet.
Central Arkansas also suffered “significant damage” Friday, Sanders said, after meteorologists said a tornado touched down in North Little Rock, pummeling buildings and leaving at least three people dead and dozens injured.
Arkansas declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Friday afternoon. At a news conference Friday, Sanders said 100 guardsmen had been deployed across the state.
Sanders announced she would be visiting tornado damaged areas Saturday and meeting with Arkansans impacted by the storm in Little Rock.
A severe weather event across northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana brought "widespread wind damage with multiple tornadoes," thunderstorms and scattered large hail to the area, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.
State police confirmed three people were killed in Indiana, and a tornado in Boone County, Illinois, specifically the city of Belvidere, killed one person and injured 28 others, five of them severely, the city’s fire chief said.
It's not confirmed how many tornadoes hit Illinois and Indiana, but the National Weather Service reported many areas with structural damage and potential tornadoes, including Baileyville, Belvidere, Mendota and downtown Batavaia in Illinois and Merillville in Indiana.
The severe weather event for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana has come to an end, according to the National Weather Service field office in Chicago.
In Arkansas, weather conditions are expected to be calmer on Saturday across the state.
"Much calmer conditions are expected across the state today before another round of rain moves through Sunday into Sunday night," according to a tweet from the National Weather Service field office in Little Rock. "Severe weather chances are very low until Tuesday, when our next strong storm system approaches."