March 3, 2019, 10:32 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith and Associated Press

At least two people were killed when tornadoes moved through an area in eastern Alabama near the Georgia line on Sunday afternoon, NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery reported.

The deaths were in Beauregard in Lee County, the station reported, citing the county's emergency management agency.

The tornadoes touched down amid a severe weather outbreak across the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued tornado watches for parts of eastern Georgia, including Augusta, Athens and Savannah, and the cities of Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina until 11 p.m.

One of its meteorologists, Meredith Wyatt, said there were reports of "significant" damage from a possible tornado in southeast Alabama near Georgia.

Wyatt said video and radar showed a possible tornado hitting near Smith's Station, Alabama, on Sunday afternoon. She said she had no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The threat of severe weather was expected to continue until late Sunday.