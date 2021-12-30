'Life threatening' Colorado wildfires trigger evacuations in Boulder area

Multiple wildfires fueled by strong winds have triggered evacuation orders Thursday in Boulder County, Colorado.

The National Weather Service for Denver and Boulder called the situation "life threatening" and urged residents of Superior and Louisville, cities about 8 miles southeast of Boulder, to "LEAVE NOW." Officials issued evacuation orders for both communities by Thursday afternoon.

The weather service said the fires were “becoming a very high impact wind event for our area” and urged people to “take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities.”

NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reported that the strong winds brought down power lines which sparked several grass fires in the area. The sheriff's office said in a tweet that it has received multiple reports of downed power lines and transformers blowing.

Crews were responding to the fires, the sheriff's office said.

The conditions caused several road closures and the winds toppled multiple "high profile vehicles," the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet.

Because of the blazes, the Boulder Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated. It said it was monitoring two fires, the Middle Fork Fire and the Marshall Fire, located north and south of Boulder.

In Broomfield, located about 13 miles from Boulder, a smoke plume was visible in the sky and the smell of smoke wafted through the air in some areas. The police department said there were no active fires in the city.

Residents of the Broomfield County city were not under evacuation orders but were urged to stay indoors if they have respiratory or breathing issues.

The fires triggered some power outages late Thursday afternoon. Roughly 350 people were left in the dark, according to the utility company Xcel Energy.

"Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded."