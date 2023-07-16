Heat wave live updates: Warnings issued for more than 100 million across the U.S.

Temperature records are forecast to fall Sunday as a dangerous heat wave threatens large swaths of the country with potentially deadly triple digit highs.

“Take the heat seriously and avoid time outdoors,” the National Weather Service warned in a bulletin early Sunday. “Temperatures will reach levels that pose a health risk and are potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.”

Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in place “from the Pacific Northwest, California, and the Great Basin to parts of the Southern Plains, Central Gulf Coast, and southern tip of Florida,” the bulletin added.

What to know Phoenix on Saturday saw the city's 16th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher temperatures, putting it on track to beat the longest measured stretch of such heat. The was record 18 days, in 1974.

Over 110 million people, or about a third of Americans, are under excessive heat warnings and advisories.

Firefighters are battling three separate brush fires in blistering heat and low humidity in sparsely populated, hilly areas southeast of Los Angeles.

Excessive rainfall and flash flooding are possible across the Northeast, along with the isolated threat of severe thunderstorms.