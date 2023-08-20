IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hurricane Hilary live updates: Millions under tropical storm warning as California braces for heavy rain

Forecasters warn of "life-threatening flooding" as the Category 1 storm roars towards Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and the southwestern U.S.

Hurricane Hilary slams parts of Mexico as Southern California braces for potential flooding

By NBC News

What to know about the Category 1 storm

  • Tens of millions of people are under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Hilary moves towards southern California, the National Weather Service said.
  • Forecasters warn of "life-threatening" flooding in areas not known for rainfall and say strong winds may down trees and power lines.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, declared a state of emergency ahead of Hilary's expected landing later today.
  • The storm is expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
California state beaches and parks closed ahead of storm

Dennis Romero

California State Parks said today it was shutting down state beaches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Bolsa Chica near the southern boundary of Los Angeles County as a precaution.

Beach closures were scheduled tomorrow and Monday, state parks said in a statement.

Additionally, state parks expected to be in the path of Hilary, including Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, were also scheduled to be closed tomorrow and Monday, the department said.

Those inland locations, near what was forecast to be the hardest hit communities — desert areas and inland mountain ranges — were the subject of flooding concerns, state parks said.

Flash flood risk from Tropical Storm Hilary

San Diego County declares state of emergency

Dennis Romero

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials tonight proclaimed a state of emergency ahead of the anticipated impacts of Hilary.

The proclamation will allow county government to access necessary resources to respond to emergencies and damage associated with the storm.

It followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state of emergency declaration earlier today.

Photo: People fill up sandbags in Long Beach

Long Beach lifeguards fill up sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Hilary, in Long Beach, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Long Beach lifeguards fill up sandbags for residents on Saturday.Damian Dovarganes / AP
