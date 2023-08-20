Hurricane Hilary live updates: Millions under tropical storm warning as California braces for heavy rain

California state beaches and parks closed ahead of storm

California State Parks said today it was shutting down state beaches from the U.S.-Mexico border to Bolsa Chica near the southern boundary of Los Angeles County as a precaution.

Beach closures were scheduled tomorrow and Monday, state parks said in a statement.

Additionally, state parks expected to be in the path of Hilary, including Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area, and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, were also scheduled to be closed tomorrow and Monday, the department said.

Those inland locations, near what was forecast to be the hardest hit communities — desert areas and inland mountain ranges — were the subject of flooding concerns, state parks said.