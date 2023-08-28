Idalia strengthening to hurricane as it nears Florida coast: Live updates

What to know about the storm
- Tropical Storm Idalia was forecast to become a hurricane on Monday as it gained strength near Cuba.
- Idalia could become a powerful Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall on Wednesday in Florida.
- Hurricane watches are now in effect along the Gulf Coast of Florida and evacuation orders will be issued.
- Idalia could bring "life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and scattered flash and urban flooding" along parts of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle as early as Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
President Biden approves Florida's pre-landfall declaration ahead of Idalia
President Joe Biden has approved Florida's pre-landfall declaration requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A pre-landfall declaration is a request states can make for a presidential emergency declaration ahead of a hurricane or typhoon making landfall, according to FEMA.
DeSantis requested the declaration from the federal government last night. The Governor spoke with Biden and FEMA Director Deanne Criswell today.
"He said that they were supporting our pre-landfall declaration and they stand by ready to assist with anything that we need," DeSantis said of the conversation.
Pinellas County orders mandatory evacuations
Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation order today for residents living in low-lying areas due to "possible life-threatening storm surge," according to a news release.
The mandatory evacuation affects 338,000 people and goes into effect tonight at 7 p.m. for those living in Zone A, or the red areas highlighted on this map, which are mostly located on the outskirts of the area.
The evacuation also includes all those who live in mobile homes and residential healthcare facilities in Zone A, which will begin evacuation at 1 p.m. today.
Residents are encouraged to evacuate inland beyond Zone B.
Tampa International Airport to close ahead of Idalia
Tampa International Airport will close early tomorrow morning ahead of Idalia, which is expected to hit Florida this week as a category 3 hurricane, officials said.
The airport will suspend all commercial operations starting 12:01 a.m. and anticipates reopening on Thursday morning "with damage assessments beginning after the storm passes," according to a news release.
"The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane," the statement read. "Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will cease by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning."
Satellite images show storm churning near Cuba
Idalia to have 'major impact' on Florida, DeSantis warns
Hurricane watches are in effect along the Gulf Coast from Sarasota County all the way north to Franklin County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Monday morning news briefing.
“So, this is going to be a major impact and Floridians should expect that this storm will be a major category three plus hurricane, so please prepare accordingly,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis said the storm is expected to impact the areas between the north of Tampa all the way to Tallahassee, but warned residents elsewhere can still be impacted.
“So, pretty much anybody on the west coast of Florida, I mean, you can see major, major impacts and so please prepare accordingly,” he said.
Florida residents ordered to evacuate should be prepared to get to higher ground, DeSantis said, adding that it’s not necessary to travel hundreds of miles or leave the state.
“This is going to be a major hurricane, this is going to be a powerful hurricane,” said DeSantis. “And this is absolutely going to impact the state of Florida in many, many different ways. So please, please heed the directives from your local officials, please make the appropriate accommodations and take the appropriate precautions.”