Laura strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

That made Laura the most intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years, since what was called the Last Island Storm in 1856. It is also tied for the strongest hurricane on record to ever hit the state.

Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. (2 a.m. ET), according to the National Hurricane Center, which called it an "extremely dangerous" storm.

It was later downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves inland, where it is expected to travel north across Louisiana through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has said that devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on Hurricane Laura.