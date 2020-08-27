Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
That made Laura the most intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years, since what was called the Last Island Storm in 1856. It is also tied for the strongest hurricane on record to ever hit the state.
Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. (2 a.m. ET), according to the National Hurricane Center, which called it an "extremely dangerous" storm.
It was later downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves inland, where it is expected to travel north across Louisiana through Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has said that devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on Hurricane Laura.
Live Blog
Video shows roof coming out of a hotel in Lake Charles
Video provided by NBC Little Rock affiliate KARK shows the storm's powerful winds blowing off a roof in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
'Absolutely catastrophic': American Red Cross volunteers on hand to help
As Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast and tore inland Thursday morning, hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers stood ready to help, the organization's spokesperson said.
The Red Cross has more than 600 volunteers deployed up and down the Gulf Coast. It has also partnered with local organizations to help with shelters, and needed cots, blankets and personal protective equipment for displaced residents coping with a major hurricane amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This storm is everything they said it would be, absolutely catastrophic," MaryJane Mudd, a spokesperson for the organization, told MSNBC.
Some Lake Charles residents who didn't evacuate now asking for help
LAKE CHARLES, La. — An official in a southwestern Louisiana parish says some people who did not evacuate are now requesting assistance.
Tony Guillory, president of Calcasieu Parish’s police jury, was hunkering down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm early Thursday as phones were ringing.
“People are calling the building but there ain’t no way to get to them,” he said over the phone.
Guillory said he hopes those stranded can be rescued later Thursday, but blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could complicate the process.
Louisiana to expect massive floods as Hurricane Laura hits peakAug. 27, 202002:09
Hurricane downgraded to Category 2
Hurricane Laura was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it moved inland Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane scale provided by the center, a Category 2 storm is defined by "extremely dangerous winds" that will cause extensive damage while a Category 3 hurricane's winds may cause “devastating damage.”
Laura made a landfall as a Category 4 storm on the southwestern Louisiana coast early Thursday.
Laura strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years
When Laura made landfall with 150 mph winds early Thurday, it became the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in 164 years, NBC meteorologist Bill Karins said.
Its winds were the strongest of any hurricane making landfall in the state since the Last Island Storm in 1856, according to Karins.
"Laura is also now tied for the most intense hurricane landfall on record in the state of Louisiana and ranks as one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls in U.S. history," he added.
Threat of tornadoes in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi
There is a threat of possible tornadoes on Thursday over parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi as Hurricane Laura moves inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said the greatest short-term tornado threat is from Vermilion Parish to St. Mary Parish, northward to Rapides Parish in Louisiana and far southwest Mississippi.
Tornado warnings have been issued in the cities of Franklin, Jeanerette and Baldwin, Louisiana, until 4:45 a.m. CT (5:45 ET).
Laura now category 3 hurricane, rapid weakening expected
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Laura to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of near 120 mph early on Thursday.
"Rapid weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm later on Thursday," the center said in its latest update at 4 a.m. (5 a.m. ET).
The center said the center of the hurricane is expected to move over Arkansas into the evening, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.
Flash flooding remains a threat as Hurricane Laura moves inland
Flash flood warnings continued through early Thursday morning after Hurricane Laura made landfall and heavy winds swept across parts of Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Video and photos on social media showed torrents of rain flying sideways and streets covered with water closer to the coast.
The center said the storm is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 18 inches, across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas through Friday, which could lead to widespread flash and urban flooding.
Laura is also expected to bring rainfall to much of Arkansas, mid-Mississippi, portions of the Tennessee Valley, Lower Ohio Valley, the central Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic states into Saturday.
Hundreds of thousands left without power across Louisiana and Texas
More than 350,000 households in Louisiana and Texas were without power early Thursday after Hurricane Laura made landfall packing extremely high winds.
According to PowerOutage.us, a project created to track, record, and aggregate power outages across the country, more than 280,000 are without power in Louisiana and more than 70,000 are without power in Texas as of 4 a.m. CT (5 a.m. ET).
Extreme winds generated by Hurricane Laura are expected to bring catastrophic wind damage near the storm's eye, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana Thursday morning.
'TAKE COVER NOW!': Hurricane Center issues dire warning amid extremely high winds
The National Hurricane Center said the eyewall of Hurricane Laura will continue to move inland across southwestern Louisiana for the next several hours, with continuing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.
"TAKE COVER NOW!" the center warned in it latest update. "Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter."
The safest place to be is in a reinforced interior room away from windows, the statement added.