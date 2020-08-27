Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
That made Laura the most intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years, since what was called the Last Island Storm in 1856. It is also tied for the strongest hurricane on record to ever hit the state.
Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. (2 a.m. ET), according to the National Hurricane Center, which called it an "extremely dangerous" storm.
It was later downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves inland, where it is expected to travel north across Louisiana through Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has said that devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
Live Blog
Red Cross spokesperson: More than 600 volunteers were sent for 'catastrophic' hurricane
Storm surge doesn’t appear to be as high as forecast
The storm surge from Laura that hit parts of Louisiana and Texas was brutal — but not as bad as expected.
The highest storm surge seen so far was just over 11 feet at the Calcasieu Pass tide gauge — a massive amount of water, but lower than the Wednesday prediction from the National Hurricane Center of 15 to 20 feet.
There are a few reasons the peak predications of the surge didn’t materialize.
First, a 15-20 foot surge was the worst-case scenario prediction, but it wasn’t guaranteed to get that high.
Laura also made landfall after high tide, when the water was starting to recede. This likely prevented the surge from growing as much as it could've.
And forecasters believe Laura’s slight shift east before landfall might have fended off the worst possibilities. The new path it took could mean water wasn’t pushed straight up the river and into Lake Charles.
Lastly, it might be too soon to know the extend of the surge, since the stormed landed in the middle of the night, amid massive power outages and almost entirely evacuated neighborhoods.
Laura is going to be a 'real troublemaker' as it moves north
Hurricane Laura is going to be "a real troublemaker" as it moves north, Al Roker said on "TODAY" on Thursday morning.
Even as a Category 2 storm, the hurricane's winds are still extremely powerful, which could bring down power lines and trees, Roker said.
He also said power outages may extend north into the Ohio River Valley, and a tornado watch is in effect from central Louisiana to southeastern Texas.
Louisiana official fears Laura will bring "the same damage" as Katrina
Scott Trahan, an official in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, told the "TODAY" show Thursday morning that it’s “still blowing, still raining” hours after Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm.
“I’m afraid we’re going to have the same damage we had last time,” he said, referring to Hurricane Katrina. Trahan said Laura brings back memories of that 2005 Category 5 hurricane.
"A few houses might make it, most of them will probably be gone," Trahan said.
Hurricane Laura may be as damaging as Katrina, Louisiana official saysAug. 27, 202003:04
More than 450,000 households lose power in Louisiana and Texas
The number of households reported without power in Louisiana and Texas continued to grow Thursday morning.
More than 450,000 were without power after Hurricane Laura made landfall with extremely high winds.
More than 380,000 had no power in Louisiana and over 90,000 in Texas as of 6:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. ET), according to PowerOutage.us, a project created to track, record, and aggregate power outages across the U.S.
Ferocious 100 mph winds from Hurricane Laura cause flying debrisAug. 27, 202001:12
Video shows roof coming out of a hotel in Lake Charles
Video provided by NBC Little Rock affiliate KARK shows the storm's powerful winds blowing off a roof in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
'Absolutely catastrophic': American Red Cross volunteers on hand to help
As Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast and tore inland Thursday morning, hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers stood ready to help, the organization's spokesperson said.
The Red Cross has more than 600 volunteers deployed up and down the Gulf Coast. It has also partnered with local organizations to help with shelters, and needed cots, blankets and personal protective equipment for displaced residents coping with a major hurricane amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This storm is everything they said it would be, absolutely catastrophic," MaryJane Mudd, a spokesperson for the organization, told MSNBC.
Some Lake Charles residents who didn't evacuate now asking for help
LAKE CHARLES, La. — An official in a southwestern Louisiana parish says some people who did not evacuate are now requesting assistance.
Tony Guillory, president of Calcasieu Parish’s police jury, was hunkering down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm early Thursday as phones were ringing.
“People are calling the building but there ain’t no way to get to them,” he said over the phone.
Guillory said he hopes those stranded can be rescued later Thursday, but blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could complicate the process.
Louisiana to expect massive floods as Hurricane Laura hits peakAug. 27, 202002:09
Hurricane downgraded to Category 2
Hurricane Laura was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane as it moved inland Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane scale provided by the center, a Category 2 storm is defined by "extremely dangerous winds" that will cause extensive damage while a Category 3 hurricane's winds may cause “devastating damage.”
Laura made a landfall as a Category 4 storm on the southwestern Louisiana coast early Thursday.