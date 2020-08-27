SEE NEW POSTS

Louisiana gov says state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday his state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes because of structural damage from Hurricane Laura. In an interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, the governor added that Louisianans would be placed in non-congregate sheltering — such as hotels and motels — to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We've got fewer people in the hospital with COVID now than we've had in the last couple of months, but we've had the most cases per capita in the country. We have significant community spread, and we are very mindful that this storm is gonna complicate our efforts to get the virus under control," Edwards said. The governor also confirmed the first reported death from Hurricane Laura, that of a 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, who died after a tree fell on her home. "I suspect that won't be the last, although I pray that we don't have anymore," he said.







More than 530,000 without power in Texas and Louisiana The number of households without power in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday continues to grow. More than 423,000 were without power in Louisiana as of 8:30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us, a project created to track, record, and aggregate power outages across the U.S. The numbers grew by the tens of thousands from earlier in the morning, after Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight as a Category 4 storm with extremely high winds and travels inland as a Category 2. In eastern Texas, more than 107,000 households were without power as of 8:30 a.m.







Meteorology student documents devastation in Lake Charles, La. Heavy winds from Hurricane Laura sent a street sign spinning in Lake Charles early Thursday morning, as captured on video by Levi Newell, a 20-year-old meteorology student from Texas who came to Lake Charles to witness the effects of the storm. Multiple social media posts showed buildings being damaged all over Lake Charles. Among them the Capital One Tower, a major financial building seriously damaged by the hurricane. "There has been some very bad damage to the tower," Newell told NBC News, adding that roofs and pieces of drywall had been blowing through downtown Lake Charles. "Lake Charles will look very different when the sun rises. Absolute devastation" Newell tweeted. Crazy winds here in Lake Charles. We are in the putter eye wall moving to the inner eye wall of devastating hurricane #laura pic.twitter.com/OFfKPzkF0U — Levi Newell 🌹 (@levi_newell22) August 27, 2020







Louisiana officials report first death from Hurricane Laura Louisiana officials announced the first reported death from Hurricane Laura on Thursday. A teenage girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in Vernon Parish, 75 miles north of Lake Charles, the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness confirmed to NBC News. Officials did not specify when the teenager was struck.







Photos: Flooding and damage in Texas Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura in Sabine Pass, Texas. Eric Thayer / Getty Images Downed power lines in Sabine Pass, Texas. Eric Gay / AP







Hurricane Laura downgraded to a Category 2 after making landfall Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 near Cameron, Louisiana, early Thursday morning, has been downgraded to a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. It is located 20 miles north of Fort Polk, Louisiana, and is moving north at 15 mph. Much of the state is dealing with heavy rain and winds, and a tornado watch is in effect until 9 a.m. local time. Eleven million people are under flash flood watches from Louisiana up through western Kentucky. Laura is being felt across a swath of the state, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles. Forecasters say that Laura will continue to weaken to a tropical storm Thursday as it continues to move inland. By Friday, it is expected to be a tropical depression and could push heavy rain and strong winds into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will see some rain on Saturday as Laura exits off the coast.







Storm surge doesn't appear to be as high as forecast The storm surge from Laura that hit parts of Louisiana and Texas was brutal — but not as bad as expected. The highest storm surge seen so far was just over 11 feet at the Calcasieu Pass tide gauge — a massive amount of water, but lower than the Wednesday prediction from the National Hurricane Center of 15 to 20 feet. There are a few reasons the peak predications of the surge didn't materialize. First, a 15-20 foot surge was the worst-case scenario prediction, but it wasn't guaranteed to get that high. Laura also made landfall after high tide, when the water was starting to recede. This likely prevented the surge from growing as much as it could've. And forecasters believe Laura's slight shift east before landfall might have fended off the worst possibilities. The new path it took could mean water wasn't pushed straight up the river and into Lake Charles. Lastly, it might be too soon to know the extend of the surge, since the stormed landed in the middle of the night, amid widespread power outages and almost entirely evacuated neighborhoods. We may never fully know the extent of the surge. The eastward shift in the track pushed the highest surge potential into a mostly uninhabited part of the Louisiana coast with few sensors for direct measurement. It's also early and the storm still ongoing.






