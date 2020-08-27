SEE NEW POSTS

Eastern Texas resident relieved storm damage wasn't as bad as expected Prepared for the worst, residents of eastern Texas woke Thursday morning to find storm damage not as severe as expected. Tony Noah — a resident of Orange, Texas, who did not evacuate — spent the morning cutting and clearing trees from his yard. He said there are lots of fences and trees down, as well as shingles ripped off of roofs in his neighbored. But the overall situation on Thursday morning "was a lot better than expected," Noah said in an interview with MSNBC: "We thought there was going to be substantial damage, but from what we could ascertain it wasn’t that bad.” Texas, Louisiana assess damage of Hurricane Laura Aug. 27, 2020 04:41 The storm ripped through Orange a little past midnight, continuing inland as a downgraded Category 1 hurricane. “It felt like freight train coming through the neighborhood," Noah said. "It was a roar like I’ve never heard before. I knew it was here.” Share this -







Photos: Path of destruction in Lake Charles Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday in Lake Charles, La. Gerald Herbert / AP Debris and downed power lines on a street in Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images A building with its windows blown out in downtown Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Share this -







Louisiana gov says state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday his state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes because of structural damage from Hurricane Laura. In an interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, the governor added that Louisianans would be placed in non-congregate sheltering — such as hotels and motels — to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We’ve got fewer people in the hospital with COVID now than we’ve had in the last couple of months, but we’ve had the most cases per capita in the country. We have significant community spread, and we are very mindful that this storm is gonna complicate our efforts to get the virus under control,” Edwards said. The governor also confirmed the first reported death from Hurricane Laura, that of a 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, who died after a tree fell on her home. “I suspect that won’t be the last, although I pray that we don’t have anymore,” he said. Share this -







More than 530,000 without power in Texas and Louisiana The number of households without power in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday continues to grow. More than 423,000 were without power in Louisiana as of 8:30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us, a project created to track, record, and aggregate power outages across the U.S. The numbers grew by the tens of thousands from earlier in the morning, after Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight as a Category 4 storm with extremely high winds and travels inland as a Category 2. In eastern Texas, more than 107,000 households were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Share this -







Meteorology student documents devastation in Lake Charles, La. Heavy winds from Hurricane Laura sent a street sign spinning in Lake Charles early Thursday morning, as captured on video by Levi Newell, a 20-year-old meteorology student from Texas who came to Lake Charles to witness the effects of the storm. Multiple social media posts showed buildings being damaged all over Lake Charles. Among them the Capital One Tower, a major financial building seriously damaged by the hurricane. "There has been some very bad damage to the tower," Newell told NBC News, adding that roofs and pieces of drywall had been blowing through downtown Lake Charles. “Lake Charles will look very different when the sun rises. Absolute devastation” Newell tweeted. Crazy winds here in Lake Charles. We are in the putter eye wall moving to the inner eye wall of devastating hurricane #laura pic.twitter.com/OFfKPzkF0U — Levi Newell 🌹 (@levi_newell22) August 27, 2020 Share this -







Louisiana officials report first death from Hurricane Laura Louisiana officials announced the first reported death from Hurricane Laura on Thursday. A teenage girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in Vernon Parish, 75 miles north of Lake Charles, the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness confirmed to NBC News. Officials did not specify when the teenager was struck. Share this -







Photos: Flooding and damage in Texas Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura in Sabine Pass, Texas. Eric Thayer / Getty Images Downed power lines in Sabine Pass, Texas. Eric Gay / AP Share this -







Hurricane Laura downgraded to a Category 2 after making landfall Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 near Cameron, Louisiana, early Thursday morning, has been downgraded to a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center. It is located 20 miles north of Fort Polk, Louisiana, and is moving north at 15 mph. Much of the state is dealing with heavy rain and winds, and a tornado watch is in effect until 9 a.m. local time. Eleven million people are under flash flood watches from Louisiana up through western Kentucky. Laura is being felt across a swath of the state, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 175 miles. Forecasters say that Laura will continue to weaken to a tropical storm Thursday as it continues to move inland. By Friday, it is expected to be a tropical depression and could push heavy rain and strong winds into portions of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will see some rain on Saturday as Laura exits off the coast. Share this -





