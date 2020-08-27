SEE NEW POSTS

2 more killed by fallen in trees in Louisiana Hurricane Laura's death toll rose to three Thursday afternoon after officials reported two more people who were killed by fallen trees in Louisiana. One man died in Acadia Parish and another in Jackson Parish after trees fell on their homes, according to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness. A teenage girl was previously reported to have died under similar circumstances in Vernon Parish.







Hurricanes have gotten more destructive. Here's why. A destructive storm is rising from warm waters. Again. America and the world are getting more frequent and bigger multibillion dollar tropical catastrophes like Hurricane Laura, which is menacing the U.S. Gulf Coast, because of a combination of increased coastal development, natural climate cycles, reductions in air pollution and man-made climate change, experts say. The list of recent whoppers keeps growing: Harvey, Irma, Maria, Florence, Michael, Dorian. And hurricane experts have no doubt that Laura will be right there with them. Ready the full story here.







Photos: Surveying the damage Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30am in Lake Charles, La. on Thursday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images James Sonya surveys in front of what is left of his uncle's barber shop in Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images







Laura prompts soul searching in Houston HOUSTON — For a few nerve-wracking days, it appeared that Houston's worst nightmare might come true: a powerful Category 4 hurricane barreling toward the nation's fourth largest city — in the midst of a deadly pandemic, no less. For years, experts have warned that such a storm would devastate the city, destroying tens of thousands of homes, knocking out power for weeks or months, and unleashing an unprecedented environmental disaster in the nation's petrochemical capital. Houston officials breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Laura turned east. Now they're calling for federal action. At a news conference Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Laura should be a wake-up call. He and other local officials are calling on Congress to allocate $30 billion to build a series of coastal barriers — an idea known locally as "the Ike Dike," in honor of the 2008 hurricane that fell well short of that worst-case scenario, but still rocked the region. The goal of the project is to shield the Houston region from the worst effects of a massive hurricane, saving lives and preventing a potential economic catastrophe in Texas. "Quite frankly, we need it yesterday," Turner said. "We're running out of lives, so to speak."







Eastern Texas resident relieved storm damage wasn't as bad as expected Prepared for the worst, residents of eastern Texas woke Thursday morning to find storm damage not as severe as expected. Tony Noah — a resident of Orange, Texas, who did not evacuate — spent the morning cutting and clearing trees from his yard. He said there are lots of fences and trees down, as well as shingles ripped off of roofs in his neighbored. But the overall situation on Thursday morning "was a lot better than expected," Noah said in an interview with MSNBC: "We thought there was going to be substantial damage, but from what we could ascertain it wasn't that bad." Texas, Louisiana assess damage of Hurricane Laura Aug. 27, 2020 04:41 The storm ripped through Orange a little past midnight, continuing inland as a downgraded Category 1 hurricane. "It felt like freight train coming through the neighborhood," Noah said. "It was a roar like I've never heard before. I knew it was here."







Photos: Path of destruction in Lake Charles Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday in Lake Charles, La. Gerald Herbert / AP Debris and downed power lines on a street in Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images A building with its windows blown out in downtown Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images







Louisiana gov says state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday his state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes because of structural damage from Hurricane Laura. In an interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, the governor added that Louisianans would be placed in non-congregate sheltering — such as hotels and motels — to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We've got fewer people in the hospital with COVID now than we've had in the last couple of months, but we've had the most cases per capita in the country. We have significant community spread, and we are very mindful that this storm is gonna complicate our efforts to get the virus under control," Edwards said. The governor also confirmed the first reported death from Hurricane Laura, that of a 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, who died after a tree fell on her home. "I suspect that won't be the last, although I pray that we don't have anymore," he said.







More than 530,000 without power in Texas and Louisiana The number of households without power in Louisiana and Texas on Thursday continues to grow. More than 423,000 were without power in Louisiana as of 8:30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us, a project created to track, record, and aggregate power outages across the U.S. The numbers grew by the tens of thousands from earlier in the morning, after Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight as a Category 4 storm with extremely high winds and travels inland as a Category 2. In eastern Texas, more than 107,000 households were without power as of 8:30 a.m.







Meteorology student documents devastation in Lake Charles, La. Heavy winds from Hurricane Laura sent a street sign spinning in Lake Charles early Thursday morning, as captured on video by Levi Newell, a 20-year-old meteorology student from Texas who came to Lake Charles to witness the effects of the storm. Multiple social media posts showed buildings being damaged all over Lake Charles. Among them the Capital One Tower, a major financial building seriously damaged by the hurricane. "There has been some very bad damage to the tower," Newell told NBC News, adding that roofs and pieces of drywall had been blowing through downtown Lake Charles. "Lake Charles will look very different when the sun rises. Absolute devastation" Newell tweeted. Crazy winds here in Lake Charles. We are in the putter eye wall moving to the inner eye wall of devastating hurricane #laura pic.twitter.com/OFfKPzkF0U — Levi Newell 🌹 (@levi_newell22) August 27, 2020






