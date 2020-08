SEE NEW POSTS

Hurricane Laura downgraded to tropical storm Hurricane Laura was downgraded again Thursday to a tropical storm, with wind speeds decreasing to 70 mph as it moved farther inland. The storm, which made landfall early Thursday at maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, still has the potential for damaging winds as it moves over central and northern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding rainfall also remains a risk as the storm moves. Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast overnight at a Category 4 but was downgraded earlier in the day to a Category 1, as it left the warm waters into the southern region. The agency said Thursday afternoon that it would stop hourly updates as the storm's intensity swiftly dwindles. Share this -







Lake Charles chemical fire puts residents on lockdown Smoke rises from BioLab, a chemical manufacturing plant in Westlake, La., on Thursday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images Louisiana State Police have issued a shelter in place advisory after a chemical fire erupted at a manufacturing plant in Westlake. The facility is near Lake Charles, where Hurricane Laura has caused significant damage. The fire at BioLab was burning chlorine gas, producing thick clouds of smoke that filled the sky. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far. Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted that residents should shelter in place, lock their doors, close their windows and turn off their air conditioners until further notice. 🚨There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials.🚨 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020 The chemical fire comes after the Category 4 storm ripped through Southwest Louisiana with 150 mph winds. Officials are still surveying the extent of the damage brought by the storm. Share this -







2 more killed by fallen in trees in Louisiana Hurricane Laura's death toll rose to three Thursday afternoon after officials reported two more people who were killed by fallen trees in Louisiana. One man died in Acadia Parish and another in Jackson Parish after trees fell on their homes, according to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness. A teenage girl was previously reported to have died under similar circumstances in Vernon Parish. Share this -







Hurricanes have gotten more destructive. Here's why. A destructive storm is rising from warm waters. Again. America and the world are getting more frequent and bigger multibillion dollar tropical catastrophes like Hurricane Laura, which is menacing the U.S. Gulf Coast, because of a combination of increased coastal development, natural climate cycles, reductions in air pollution and man-made climate change, experts say. The list of recent whoppers keeps growing: Harvey, Irma, Maria, Florence, Michael, Dorian. And hurricane experts have no doubt that Laura will be right there with them. Ready the full story here. Share this -







Photos: Surveying the damage Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30am in Lake Charles, La. on Thursday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images James Sonya surveys in front of what is left of his uncle's barber shop in Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Share this -







Laura prompts soul searching in Houston HOUSTON — For a few nerve-wracking days, it appeared that Houston’s worst nightmare might come true: a powerful Category 4 hurricane barreling toward the nation’s fourth largest city — in the midst of a deadly pandemic, no less. For years, experts have warned that such a storm would devastate the city, destroying tens of thousands of homes, knocking out power for weeks or months, and unleashing an unprecedented environmental disaster in the nation’s petrochemical capital. Houston officials breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Laura turned east. Now they’re calling for federal action. At a news conference Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Laura should be a wake-up call. He and other local officials are calling on Congress to allocate $30 billion to build a series of coastal barriers — an idea known locally as “the Ike Dike,” in honor of the 2008 hurricane that fell well short of that worst-case scenario, but still rocked the region. The goal of the project is to shield the Houston region from the worst effects of a massive hurricane, saving lives and preventing a potential economic catastrophe in Texas. “Quite frankly, we need it yesterday,” Turner said. “We’re running out of lives, so to speak.” Share this -







Eastern Texas resident relieved storm damage wasn't as bad as expected Prepared for the worst, residents of eastern Texas woke Thursday morning to find storm damage not as severe as expected. Tony Noah — a resident of Orange, Texas, who did not evacuate — spent the morning cutting and clearing trees from his yard. He said there are lots of fences and trees down, as well as shingles ripped off of roofs in his neighbored. But the overall situation on Thursday morning "was a lot better than expected," Noah said in an interview with MSNBC: "We thought there was going to be substantial damage, but from what we could ascertain it wasn’t that bad.” Texas, Louisiana assess damage of Hurricane Laura Aug. 27, 2020 04:41 The storm ripped through Orange a little past midnight, continuing inland as a downgraded Category 1 hurricane. “It felt like freight train coming through the neighborhood," Noah said. "It was a roar like I’ve never heard before. I knew it was here.” Share this -







Photos: Path of destruction in Lake Charles Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday in Lake Charles, La. Gerald Herbert / AP Debris and downed power lines on a street in Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images A building with its windows blown out in downtown Lake Charles. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Share this -







Louisiana gov says state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday his state might need to move thousands of residents out of their homes because of structural damage from Hurricane Laura. In an interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, the governor added that Louisianans would be placed in non-congregate sheltering — such as hotels and motels — to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We’ve got fewer people in the hospital with COVID now than we’ve had in the last couple of months, but we’ve had the most cases per capita in the country. We have significant community spread, and we are very mindful that this storm is gonna complicate our efforts to get the virus under control,” Edwards said. The governor also confirmed the first reported death from Hurricane Laura, that of a 14-year-old girl in Leesville, Louisiana, who died after a tree fell on her home. “I suspect that won’t be the last, although I pray that we don’t have anymore,” he said. Share this -