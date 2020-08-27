Floating casino rams into major interstate in Louisiana

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Laura was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon, after making landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border overnight as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

That made Laura the most intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years, since what was called the Last Island Storm in 1856. It is also tied for the strongest hurricane on record to ever hit the state. The storm surge topped 10 feet in parts of western Louisiana, far less than the maximum prediction of 15-20 feet. The highest water levels were seen to the right of the storm's center, over a wildlife refuge area, sparing the more densely populated areas in the region.

East Texas was able to avoid the worst of the hurricane, which is still moving north through Louisiana. The storm now has winds around 70 mph and is forecast to reach Arkansas later in the day as it turns into a rainstorm. A fatality has been reported two hours north of Lake Charles, where a teenager died after a tree fell on her home.

