Fears mount Hurricane Laura could be COVID-19 super-spreader Texas and Louisiana were still struggling to contain the pandemic as Hurricane Laura bore down on them, and now officials fear a new wave of COVID-19 infections will come in the wake of the massive storm. But it will take time before they know for sure. “We’re basically going to be blind for this week because we’ll have to discontinue much of our community-based testing,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said before the hurricane made landfall Thursday along the border of his state and Texas. Read the full story here. Share this -







Texas Gov. Abbott surveys storm damage in Orange: 'We dodged a bullet' Gov. Greg Abbott visited Orange, Texas, on Thursday to survey storm damage left by Hurricane Laura overnight. In a news conference at Orange City Hall, Abbott said that the city experienced significant damage with rooftops ripped off, trees downed and some roads underwater. However, Abbott said that the devastation from the now-tropical storm could have been a lot worse for the city, which is along the Sabine River in eastern Texas. The area initially braced for a 10-foot storm surge, however it was only 3 feet. “When you consider the magnitude of the damage that could have occurred here, we dodged a bullet,” said Abbott. “If we make it through a Category 4 hurricane that ripped through the coastline all the way up through the Texarkana area, and we have been able to have minimal or perhaps no loss of life — that’s a miracle.” Hundreds of thousands of customers remained without power Thursday afternoon because of the storm. Almost 8,500 people were provided shelter throughout Texas, with more than 3,000 hotel rooms sheltering evacuees. Residents located in congregate shelters will have access to COVID-19 testing, according to Abbott. The governor added that they are now standing by to respond to flash flooding and potential tornados. Share this -







Trump says he will survey hurricane damage over the weekend President Trump said in a FEMA briefing Thursday that he will likely survey the damage from Hurricane Laura over the weekend. Trump said he considered delaying his acceptance speech at the RNC on Thursday evening, depending on the severity of the storm, but will go forward with the original convention plans. “It turned out we got a little bit lucky," Trump said. "It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly, so everything is on schedule." Share this -







800 Red Cross workers mobilized to help hurricane victims The Red Cross has mobilized 800 disaster workers to help people affected by Hurricane Laura, the organization said Thursday. The group has "pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies along the Gulf Coast, and additional workers are standing by if needed," they said in a statement, adding they are providing personal protective equipment at shelter to protect those fleeing from COVID-19. The Red Cross says they have workers in Arkansas on standby as Laura, now a tropical storm, travels north towards Little Rock. Share this -







Floating casino rams into major interstate in Louisiana A floating casino on the Calcasieu River in Louisiana broke loose from its moorings and rammed into the Interstate 10 bridge on Thursday. The Lake Charles Isle of Capri Casino Barge came loose and drifted along the river before getting caught against one of the supports under the I-10, the Louisiana State Police confirmed to NBC News. No injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m. ET. The I-10 interstate connects Houston to New Orleans. The bridge can be avoided by taking a bypass along interstate 210. Louisiana state law requires that all casinos be located on the water. However, the casino barges are allowed to remain docked. The casino boat crash occurred mere miles away from the chemical plant fire at Westlake, where burning of chemical gas has forced nearby residents to shelter in place. Share this -







Hurricane Laura downgraded to tropical storm Hurricane Laura was downgraded again Thursday to a tropical storm, with wind speeds decreasing to 70 mph as it moved farther inland. The storm, which made landfall early Thursday at maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, still has the potential for damaging winds as it moves over central and northern Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding rainfall also remains a risk as the storm moves. Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast overnight at a Category 4 but was downgraded earlier in the day to a Category 1, as it left the warm waters into the southern region. The agency said Thursday afternoon that it would stop hourly updates as the storm's intensity swiftly dwindles. Share this -







Lake Charles chemical fire puts residents on lockdown Smoke rises from BioLab, a chemical manufacturing plant in Westlake, La., on Thursday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images Louisiana State Police have issued a shelter in place advisory after a chemical fire erupted at a manufacturing plant in Westlake. The facility is near Lake Charles, where Hurricane Laura has caused significant damage. The fire at BioLab was burning chlorine gas, producing thick clouds of smoke that filled the sky. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far. Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted that residents should shelter in place, lock their doors, close their windows and turn off their air conditioners until further notice. 🚨There is a chemical fire in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area. Residents are advised to shelter in place until further notice and close your doors and windows. Follow the directions of local officials.🚨 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2020 The chemical fire comes after the Category 4 storm ripped through Southwest Louisiana with 150 mph winds. Officials are still surveying the extent of the damage brought by the storm. Share this -







2 more killed by fallen in trees in Louisiana Hurricane Laura's death toll rose to three Thursday afternoon after officials reported two more people who were killed by fallen trees in Louisiana. One man died in Acadia Parish and another in Jackson Parish after trees fell on their homes, according to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness. A teenage girl was previously reported to have died under similar circumstances in Vernon Parish. Share this -





