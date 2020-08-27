Laura was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday afternoon, after making landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border overnight as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
That made Laura the most intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years, since what was called the Last Island Storm in 1856. It is also tied for the strongest hurricane on record to ever hit the state. The storm surge topped 10 feet in parts of western Louisiana, far less than the maximum prediction of 15-20 feet. The highest water levels were seen to the right of the storm's center, over a wildlife refuge area, sparing the more densely populated areas in the region.
East Texas was able to avoid the worst of the hurricane, which is still moving north through Louisiana. The storm now has winds around 70 mph and is forecast to reach Arkansas later in the day as it turns into a rainstorm. A fatality has been reported two hours north of Lake Charles, where a teenager died after a tree fell on her home.
Live Blog
Laura expected to weaken to a tropical depression
Laura, which slammed into the coast of Louisiana early Thursday with winds of 150 miles per hour, has weakened, with forecasters expecting the onetime hurricane to become a tropical depression overnight.
The storm on Thursday afternoon was located about 80 miles northeast of Shreveport, headed north-northeast at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Federal forecasters estimated its maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.
A tropical depression would mean winds have decreased to a maximum of 38 mph.
Tropical storm warnings, which are intended to alert residents of high winds and possible storm surges and flooding, were in effect for northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and extreme western Mississippi.
"The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday, and over the western Atlantic on Sunday," the hurricane center said in a bulletin.
At least 4 dead in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura, governor says
At least four people have died in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura, all from falling trees, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Thursday news conference.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the victims include a 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish, a 51-year-old man from Jackson Parish, a 64-year-old woman from Allen Parish, and a 68-year-old man from Acadia Parish.
The governor was worried that the death toll could rise as search crews continue to check hard-hit areas.
Photos: Hurricane Laura tears through Louisiana
Fears mount Hurricane Laura could be COVID-19 super-spreader
Texas and Louisiana were still struggling to contain the pandemic as Hurricane Laura bore down on them, and now officials fear a new wave of COVID-19 infections will come in the wake of the massive storm.
But it will take time before they know for sure.
“We’re basically going to be blind for this week because we’ll have to discontinue much of our community-based testing,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said before the hurricane made landfall Thursday along the border of his state and Texas.
Texas Gov. Abbott surveys storm damage in Orange: 'We dodged a bullet'
Gov. Greg Abbott visited Orange, Texas, on Thursday to survey storm damage left by Hurricane Laura overnight.
In a news conference at Orange City Hall, Abbott said that the city experienced significant damage with rooftops ripped off, trees downed and some roads underwater.
However, Abbott said that the devastation from the now-tropical storm could have been a lot worse for the city, which is along the Sabine River in eastern Texas. The area initially braced for a 10-foot storm surge, however it was only 3 feet.
“When you consider the magnitude of the damage that could have occurred here, we dodged a bullet,” said Abbott. “If we make it through a Category 4 hurricane that ripped through the coastline all the way up through the Texarkana area, and we have been able to have minimal or perhaps no loss of life — that’s a miracle.”
Hundreds of thousands of customers remained without power Thursday afternoon because of the storm.
Almost 8,500 people were provided shelter throughout Texas, with more than 3,000 hotel rooms sheltering evacuees. Residents located in congregate shelters will have access to COVID-19 testing, according to Abbott.
The governor added that they are now standing by to respond to flash flooding and potential tornados.
Trump says he will survey hurricane damage over the weekend
President Trump said in a FEMA briefing Thursday that he will likely survey the damage from Hurricane Laura over the weekend.
Trump said he considered delaying his acceptance speech at the RNC on Thursday evening, depending on the severity of the storm, but will go forward with the original convention plans.
“It turned out we got a little bit lucky," Trump said. "It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly, so everything is on schedule."
800 Red Cross workers mobilized to help hurricane victims
The Red Cross has mobilized 800 disaster workers to help people affected by Hurricane Laura, the organization said Thursday.
The group has "pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies along the Gulf Coast, and additional workers are standing by if needed," they said in a statement, adding they are providing personal protective equipment at shelter to protect those fleeing from COVID-19.
The Red Cross says they have workers in Arkansas on standby as Laura, now a tropical storm, travels north towards Little Rock.
Floating casino rams into major interstate in Louisiana
A floating casino on the Calcasieu River in Louisiana broke loose from its moorings and rammed into the Interstate 10 bridge on Thursday.
The Lake Charles Isle of Capri Casino Barge came loose and drifted along the river before getting caught against one of the supports under the I-10, the Louisiana State Police confirmed to NBC News.
No injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m. ET.
The I-10 interstate connects Houston to New Orleans. The bridge can be avoided by taking a bypass along interstate 210.
Louisiana state law requires that all casinos be located on the water. However, the casino barges are allowed to remain docked.
The casino boat crash occurred mere miles away from the chemical plant fire at Westlake, where burning of chemical gas has forced nearby residents to shelter in place.