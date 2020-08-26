Hurricane Laura strengthened to a category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph on Wednesday morning. It was expected to intensify further to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 hurricane before making landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.
The rapidly intensifying storm is expected to inflict damage before and long after it makes landfall — and not just along the Gulf Coast.
The National Weather Service said devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
Live Blog
NOAA aircraft captures aerials of Hurricane Laura from the Gulf of Mexico
More than 500,000 residents ordered to evacuate
In what is now the largest evacuation in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half a million people have been ordered to flee.
More than 385,000 residents were told to evacuate from the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. Ten more Texas cities and counties were under voluntary evacuation orders, including parts of Houston. About 60 counties in the state were under a disaster declaration Wednesday.
Another 200,000 people were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish and parts of Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana.
“Cameron Parish is going to be part of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days based on this forecast track,” said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana.