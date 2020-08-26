Fear of coronavirus could give people under evacuation orders pause

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Laura strengthened to a category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph on Wednesday morning. It was expected to intensify further to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 hurricane before making landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.

The rapidly intensifying storm is expected to inflict damage before and long after it makes landfall — and not just along the Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service said devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

