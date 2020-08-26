Hospitals prep for 'crazy' dual threat: A hurricane during a pandemic

Emergency officials along Texas' storm-battered coast have gotten plenty of practice responding to disasters in recent years, but they've never seen a scenario like this: A destructive hurricane slamming ashore in the midst of a pandemic.

"It's crazy," said Darrell Pile, CEO of the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, which coordinates emergency medical response in a 25-county region along the state's coast. "You do get to a point where you're like, what else do you want to put on us? You just have to do your best."

Fortunately, Pile said, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in southeastern Texas has dropped significantly since early July, when a surge of new cases strained hospital systems across the greater Houston region.

As Laura approaches, Pile said hospitals have capacity to care for a rush of patients injured in the storm. But he and other emergency officials are concerned about how to do it safely in the midst of a pandemic.

Experts worry that emergency shelters or crowded hospitals could become incubators for new COVID-19 outbreaks across the region, and are taking steps to mitigate the risk.

"Social distancing will be much more difficult for people who are evacuating," Pile said. "However, they can wear a mask. And they can do their best to minimize being too close to other people. My point is, everyone who is being impacted by this storm still needs to remember what they've been taught to minimize the spread of COVID."