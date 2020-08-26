SEE NEW POSTS

Gov. Greg Abbott urges residents of southeast Texas to get out now Gov. Greg Abbott pleaded with residents of southeast Texas on Wednesday to evacuate immediately because first responders won't be able to get to any storm-ravaged areas until the morning. The impact of Hurricane Laura should be felt at about 7 p.m. CT near the Texas-Louisiana border and then make landfall by 1 a.m. "The hurricane is going to be quite severe," Abbott told reporters in Austin. "People in that area will be dealing with the ravages of that storm for a few more hours." Laura should leave that corner of Texas by morning and be out of the state by the end of Thursday, but Abbott said first-responders won't be able to do much work until 9 a.m. at the earliest. "It will be a little bit of a lockdown time period for the ability of rescuers and aiders to get in and to provide support for anybody in the local regions," Abbott said. "We urge everybody who may be in harm's way to take these last few hours to get out of harm's way."







Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warns residents to evacuate now Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards doubled down on warnings about Hurricane Laura, a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds, which is expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana later tonight. Edwards emphasized that now is the time for Louisianans to evacuate their homes, and said that the window to do so is quickly closing. Louisiana is anticipating an "unsurvivable" storm surge that is expected to reach 18 to 20 feet, and the majority of Cameron Parish will be underwater at some point. "I am asking people right now to pay attention to this storm and to get out of harm's way if there is an evacuation order in place, whether it's mandatory or voluntary, and understand our state hasn't seen a storm surge like this in many, many decades." Already, 200,000 people were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish and parts of Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana. For the first time in many years the entire Louisiana National Guard has been activated for Hurricane Laura, according to Edwards. Three thousand guardsmen are currently providing support, and the number will continue to increase throughout the day. Edwards added, "If you think you're safe because you made it through Rita in Southwest Louisiana, understand this storm is going to be more powerful than Rita."







Laura upgraded to Category 4 hurricane, National Weather Service says Hurricane Laura intensifies to Category 4 ahead of landfall Aug. 26, 2020 02:58 Laura was upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane just before 2 p.m. ET, according to an update from the National Weather Service. In an alarming all-caps warning, the weather service said Laura was poised to lash the northwest Gulf Coast with "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding." "LITTLE TIME REMAINS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY," the NWS said in its update. The weather service also described the potential surge as "unsurvivable" in some places, with seawater penetrating up to 30 miles inland near the Texas-Louisiana border.







President Trump tweets administration 'fully engaged' on storm prep Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane. My Administration remains fully engaged with state & local emergency managers to continue preparing and assisting the great people Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Listen to local officials. We are with you! pic.twitter.com/x0JoijLUpb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020







Dire warning from the National Weather Service Unsurvivable storm surge with large, destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, TX, to Intracoastal City, LA. Surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland.



If you need to evacuate, do so NOW. Surge will begin today, well ahead of the strongest winds pic.twitter.com/H6ZgRAiJ14 — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 26, 2020 Share this -







Coronavirus forces hurricane evacuees to hotels in Texas SAN ANTONIO — Evacuees from the Texas coast began arriving in cities farther inland Wednesday, but officials have had to abandon the large shelters for hotel rooms to wait out Hurricane Laura. Cities were seeing more evacuees than expected. San Antonio was expecting about 300 people, but by 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1,458 evacuees had driven in or arrived by buses to a welcome center, said Joe Arrington, a spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department. Laura intensified overnight and was a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. "Usually we would use warehouses or empty retail centers, but because of COVID we are using hotel rooms that were contracted by the state," Arrington said. The Circuit of Americas racetrack used as a check-in site in Austin shut down for several hours after the city ran out of hotel vouchers, The Austin American-Statesman reported. Evacuees were directed to go to other cities, but the racetrack opened again Wednesday morning for people who wanted to wait for more hotel rooms to become available. Arrington said people have generally been arriving with masks and a medical team was on standby should anyone have COVID-19 symptoms. He said the city has resources prepared should more arrive. "This is not our first rodeo, to use the full Texas parlance," he said.







Photos: Louisiana residents prepare to evacuate People sit in a stadium as they wait to be evacuated in Lake Charles, La., on Tuesday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images People line up to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles, La., on Wednesday. Gerald Herbert / AP







Hospitals prep for 'crazy' dual threat: A hurricane during a pandemic Emergency officials along Texas' storm-battered coast have gotten plenty of practice responding to disasters in recent years, but they've never seen a scenario like this: A destructive hurricane slamming ashore in the midst of a pandemic. "It's crazy," said Darrell Pile, CEO of the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, which coordinates emergency medical response in a 25-county region along the state's coast. "You do get to a point where you're like, what else do you want to put on us? You just have to do your best." Fortunately, Pile said, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in southeastern Texas has dropped significantly since early July, when a surge of new cases strained hospital systems across the greater Houston region. As Laura approaches, Pile said hospitals have capacity to care for a rush of patients injured in the storm. But he and other emergency officials are concerned about how to do it safely in the midst of a pandemic. Experts worry that emergency shelters or crowded hospitals could become incubators for new COVID-19 outbreaks across the region, and are taking steps to mitigate the risk. "Social distancing will be much more difficult for people who are evacuating," Pile said. "However, they can wear a mask. And they can do their best to minimize being too close to other people. My point is, everyone who is being impacted by this storm still needs to remember what they've been taught to minimize the spread of COVID."







6 million people under flash flood watches More than 6 million people were under flash flood watches from Louisiana to Arkansas on Wednesday. Parts of the northwestern Gulf Coast, from western Louisiana to far-eastern Texas, could see 15 inches of rain — on top of a 10 to 15 foot storm surge that could reach 30 miles inland. The storm surge, a tsunami-like rise of water, "will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana," the National weather Service said. Some areas could see surges up to 20 feet, the National Weather Service said, adding levels even approaching that high were "unsurvivable." "The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the weather service said. A buoy located near Laura clocked a wave height of 37 feet Wednesday morning, alarming forecasters.






