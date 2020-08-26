SEE NEW POSTS

Special Report: Cat. 4 Hurricane Laura nearing Texas-Louisiana coast; 150 mph winds expected. BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: Cat. 4 Hurricane Laura nearing Texas-Louisiana coast; 150 mph winds expected. https://t.co/qljy3IxWza — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020 Share this -







3:45 PM Radar Update: Storms embedded within #Laura's outer rain bands continue to push inland. These storms may produce gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. A gust of 38 mph was observed at 3:36 PM at the airport in Conroe. #txwx #houwx pic.twitter.com/FrnCGXekZq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 26, 2020 Share this -







Tornado watch issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas As residents have been ordered to evacuate Louisiana and Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, a tornado watch has now been issued in parts of those states until 9 p.m. central time. The tornado watch coincides with Laura's initial bands moving onshore. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/l49SQzgofD — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 26, 2020 Share this -







NWS warns of rising water levels as 'catastrophic' storm surge expected The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center reported in its latest Laura update that a "catastrophic" storm surge as well as extreme winds and flash flooding are expected to arrive on the northwest Gulf Coast tonight. The update also detailed that water levels are rising in Texas. 3 PM CDT #Laura update: Water levels rising along the coast of southeast Texas and Louisiana https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/pDxBaSTbar — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020 Share this -







Port Arthur, Texas braces for another major storm HOUSTON — As Hurricane Laura churned toward his city, the mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, urged residents to evacuate while they still can. And if they don’t? “Don’t dial 911. No one’s going to answer,” Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie told reporters. Port Arthur, a city of about 50,000 people along Texas’ Gulf Coast, has been battered by numerous storms in recent years, first by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and then last year by Tropical Storm Imelda. Unlike those storms, Hurricane Laura is projected to bring devastating winds and storm surge to Port Arthur, conditions that will make it impossible for emergency workers to respond to distress calls before the storm passes. Standing in front of a line of EMS workers, Bertie said he wouldn’t put any city employees at risk to help those who’ve refused to leave. “You are on your own,” he said. “What we cannot do, and as mayor what I will not do, is put any of these people in harm’s way just because of a person deciding they weren’t going to leave and they’re going to ride it out. I have no problem with that. Just know it’s going to be between you and God. OK? That’s all I can say.” Share this -







Reports show storm surge already rapidly rising at Holly Beach, LA and adjacent coastal areas. If you are under a mandatory evacuation, you should leave NOW! Once water levels rise in your area, it will be a sharp increase. By then it will be too late #txwx #lawx #hurricanelaura — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 26, 2020 Share this -







Hurricane Harvey scars reopened by Laura Although her home appeared to be just outside Hurricane Laura's cone of uncertainty, Antonieta Cádiz, who fled Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in 2017, was expecting the worst. "I am hysterical," Cádiz, 41 of Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston told NBC News. Despite her anxiety, she is staying put for now with her two young children and husband. "COVID," she said. "What are we going to do? We are in a national pandemic. I cannot go and expose my children ... I cannot expose my family to be with other people not knowing if they have COVID or not." She was not reassured by the fact that the state is putting people in hotels. She and her husband have parked one of their two cars on higher ground and have a small boat in the driveway, as do her neighbors, just in case. Cádiz's home flooded in 2017 when local officials opened floodgates to release rainwater dropped by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm. When the floors cracked and water burst through, she and her husband, two children and a niece fled in a rescue boat that Cádiz flagged down with screams of "Help!" The storm destroyed the home, which had to be rebuilt. A freelance Spanish-language journalist, Cádiz took a temporary job as a spokeswoman for Climate Power 2020 because of her experience. "This will happen again, I know it. Yesterday it was Harvey. Today Laura. Tomorrow it will be another catastrophic hurricane," she said. "If we don't do something to face the challenges of climate change, my story will be the story of millions in the U.S. and all over the world." Share this -







#Laura has a large eye, 30-35 miles from west to east. The east side will have the strongest winds but even the western eye will be capable of significant damage. I was hoping #Beaumont and #PortArthur could avoid the eyewall but that is looking unlikely. pic.twitter.com/mM0EFLvG9O — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) August 26, 2020 Share this -







Hospital chief in Laura's path: 2020 has been the 'perfect storm' HOUSTON — As soon as he saw the forecast calling for a Category 3 or 4 hurricane cutting a path directly through his home of Beaumont, Texas, Dr. Gary Mennie knew he and his team needed to act fast. Mennie, the chief medical officer The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, said his hospital began transferring its most critically ill patients Monday morning, shuttling many of them two hours west by ambulance to Houston, which is now expected to avoid the worst of Hurricane Laura's impacts. That included all of the hospital's COVID-19 ICU patients. Now — after months of treating patients on the frontlines of a deadly pandemic — Mennie and dozens of his colleagues are preparing to camp out in a mostly empty hospital, waiting for Laura to come ashore. "It's like, great, 2020," Mennie said. "The perfect storm." Like many other hospital workers, Mennie sent his wife and children out of town so he could focus on treating patients without having to wonder whether his family was safe. But it'll be hard not to think of his home in Beaumont. Mennie's house was flooded in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey, and again last year during Tropical Storm Imelda. His family had just gotten everything pieced back together, and now Laura is barreling ashore with what forecasters warn could be devastating winds and storm surge. It's been a long three years, Mennie said. But he and his colleagues won't have time to worry once storm refugees begin streaming through the hospital doors. "Everybody that stays are the people who say, 'I want to stay. I'm going to ride it out. We're going to be here for the community,'" Mennie said. "And that's sort of in the blood of frontline workers. It's not even an obligation, but you feel that duty. You've got to be there for the community." Share this -







Flooding in southeast Louisiana Flood waters in southeast Louisiana have caused partial closures to Louisiana Highway 1, beyond the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. Golden Meadow is approximately 75 miles south of New Orleans. LA 1 remains CLOSED at this time south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. Here are photos in that area from Golden Meadow and Leeville. #Laura pic.twitter.com/e6JyeJVmpJ — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) August 26, 2020 Share this -





