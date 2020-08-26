SEE NEW POSTS

Map: Hurricane Laura's potential storm surge Hurricane Laura's storm surges are forecast to bring "catastrophic damage" to the shores of Texas and Louisiana. Follow the probability of a storm surge greater than 3 feet above sea level in the map below. See a map tracking the hurricane's forecast path here.







Hurricane Laura's maximum sustained winds could reach 150 mph at landfall The National Weather Service reported that Laura's strength has grown "rapidly" Wednesday and that the hurricane's maximum sustained winds could reach 150 mph at landfall. That sustained wind speed would put it only 7 mph away from a Category 5 designation. While Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border, the NWS warns, "Laura is a large hurricane and users are reminded to not focus on the precise track forecast since wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards extend far from the center." After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is expected to weaken on Thursday, but will still bring a "swath of damaging winds well inland" in both western Louisiana and "extreme" eastern Texas, according to the report. The cyclone is supposed to move off the coast during the weekend. 4 PM CDT Wednesday, August 26 Key Messages for Hurricane #Laura: Catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds, and widespread flash flooding expected over portions of southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas. https://t.co/kbOJlOuTbt pic.twitter.com/N8LTiJBgFx — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020







Special Report: Cat. 4 Hurricane Laura nearing Texas-Louisiana coast; 150 mph winds expected. BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: Cat. 4 Hurricane Laura nearing Texas-Louisiana coast; 150 mph winds expected. https://t.co/qljy3IxWza — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2020







3:45 PM Radar Update: Storms embedded within #Laura's outer rain bands continue to push inland. These storms may produce gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. A gust of 38 mph was observed at 3:36 PM at the airport in Conroe. #txwx #houwx pic.twitter.com/FrnCGXekZq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 26, 2020







Tornado watch issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas As residents have been ordered to evacuate Louisiana and Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, a tornado watch has now been issued in parts of those states until 9 p.m. central time. The tornado watch coincides with Laura's initial bands moving onshore. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/l49SQzgofD — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 26, 2020







NWS warns of rising water levels as 'catastrophic' storm surge expected The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center reported in its latest Laura update that a "catastrophic" storm surge as well as extreme winds and flash flooding are expected to arrive on the northwest Gulf Coast tonight. The update also detailed that water levels are rising in Texas. 3 PM CDT #Laura update: Water levels rising along the coast of southeast Texas and Louisiana https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/pDxBaSTbar — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020







Port Arthur, Texas braces for another major storm HOUSTON — As Hurricane Laura churned toward his city, the mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, urged residents to evacuate while they still can. And if they don't? "Don't dial 911. No one's going to answer," Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie told reporters. Port Arthur, a city of about 50,000 people along Texas' Gulf Coast, has been battered by numerous storms in recent years, first by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and then last year by Tropical Storm Imelda. Unlike those storms, Hurricane Laura is projected to bring devastating winds and storm surge to Port Arthur, conditions that will make it impossible for emergency workers to respond to distress calls before the storm passes. Standing in front of a line of EMS workers, Bertie said he wouldn't put any city employees at risk to help those who've refused to leave. "You are on your own," he said. "What we cannot do, and as mayor what I will not do, is put any of these people in harm's way just because of a person deciding they weren't going to leave and they're going to ride it out. I have no problem with that. Just know it's going to be between you and God. OK? That's all I can say."







Reports show storm surge already rapidly rising at Holly Beach, LA and adjacent coastal areas. If you are under a mandatory evacuation, you should leave NOW! Once water levels rise in your area, it will be a sharp increase. By then it will be too late #txwx #lawx #hurricanelaura — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 26, 2020







Hurricane Harvey scars reopened by Laura Although her home appeared to be just outside Hurricane Laura's cone of uncertainty, Antonieta Cádiz, who fled Hurricane Harvey floodwaters in 2017, was expecting the worst. "I am hysterical," Cádiz, 41 of Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston told NBC News. Despite her anxiety, she is staying put for now with her two young children and husband. "COVID," she said. "What are we going to do? We are in a national pandemic. I cannot go and expose my children ... I cannot expose my family to be with other people not knowing if they have COVID or not." She was not reassured by the fact that the state is putting people in hotels. She and her husband have parked one of their two cars on higher ground and have a small boat in the driveway, as do her neighbors, just in case. Cádiz's home flooded in 2017 when local officials opened floodgates to release rainwater dropped by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm. When the floors cracked and water burst through, she and her husband, two children and a niece fled in a rescue boat that Cádiz flagged down with screams of "Help!" The storm destroyed the home, which had to be rebuilt. A freelance Spanish-language journalist, Cádiz took a temporary job as a spokeswoman for Climate Power 2020 because of her experience. "This will happen again, I know it. Yesterday it was Harvey. Today Laura. Tomorrow it will be another catastrophic hurricane," she said. "If we don't do something to face the challenges of climate change, my story will be the story of millions in the U.S. and all over the world."






