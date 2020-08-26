Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 4 storm Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds expected to reach 150 mph before it makes landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.
The rapidly intensifying storm is expected to inflict damage before and long after it makes landfall — and not just along the Gulf Coast.
The National Weather Service said devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
San Antonio gets 'way more' hurricane evacuees than expected
SAN ANTONIO — A long line of cars stretched through a large parking area and spilled down the street as Hurricane Laura evacuees lined up to get hotel vouchers Wednesday afternoon.
Under the hot sun, people who said they were waiting between two to four hours tried staying cool in their car air conditioning.
“We’re praying we don’t run out of gas,” said Richard Thomas, 30, who said he had been waiting in line more than three hours. He left Beaumont, Texas at about 11 p.m. and arrived at 3 a.m. in San Antonio, he said. He came with several family members packed in two cars whom he had gathered to get away from the storm.
He and six others were in his car including three children and a pregnant woman.
San Antonio had expected 300 evacuees Tuesday night but 1,400 arrived by the end of the night, said Joe Arrington, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, 2,103 had come to the help center to get hotel accommodations assigned to them.
"I just wanted to get my family safe," Thomas said. He said he had stayed in Beaumont during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 due to work, but recently became unemployed because of the coronavirus, he said.
Because of the pandemic, the state had contracted for hotel rooms rather than set up large shelters.
The help center had been open since 3 p.m. Tuesday, but Arrington said because “we got way more people than we expected overnight” people were given a one-night stay in a hotel room Tuesday night and told to return Wednesday for what will likely be five- to seven-night stays.
Arrington explained people go through the welcome center for accountability purposes so if someone is looking for a loved one after the storm there is a good record. "Lessons learned from Katrina," he said.
In a news conference Wednesday in Austin, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had said that the large number of evacuees could signifying that people are taking the hurricane warnings seriously.
Gerald Warnell, 59, and his wife Helen, 56, from Orange, Texas, followed buses that were transporting evacuees out of the Gulf Coast to San Antonio. They arrived Tuesday night and went to a hotel, but waited in their car in the line while temperatures hit the mid 90s.
“We don’t have a lot of money. We don’t have gas right now. I’m hoping we can get a gas voucher so we can have some transportation,” said Warnell, who said he earns money doing odd jobs and his wife is disabled.
Ronnie Boyd, 28, was in a car with his sister Ashlee Love, 31 and her 12-year-old son. They arrived from Beaumont at 8 a.m. and said they had been waiting in line for four hours.
“It’s been stressful. We don’t know if we are going to go back to anything or not. We don’t know if we are going to go back to anything or not.”
Map: Hurricane Laura's potential storm surge
Hurricane Laura’s storm surges are forecast to bring "catastrophic damage" to the shores of Texas and Louisiana.
Follow the probability of a storm surge greater than 3 feet above sea level in the map below. See a map tracking the hurricane’s forecast path here.
Hurricane Laura's maximum sustained winds could reach 150 mph at landfall
The National Weather Service reported that Laura’s strength has grown "rapidly" Wednesday and that the hurricane's maximum sustained winds could reach 150 mph at landfall.
That sustained wind speed would put it only 7 mph away from a Category 5 designation.
While Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border, the NWS warns, "Laura is a large hurricane and users are reminded to not focus on the precise track forecast since wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards extend far from the center."
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is expected to weaken on Thursday, but will still bring a “swath of damaging winds well inland” in both western Louisiana and “extreme” eastern Texas, according to the report. The cyclone is supposed to move off the coast during the weekend.
Tornado watch issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas
As residents have been ordered to evacuate Louisiana and Texas in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, a tornado watch has now been issued in parts of those states until 9 p.m. central time.
The tornado watch coincides with Laura's initial bands moving onshore.
NWS warns of rising water levels as 'catastrophic' storm surge expected
The National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center reported in its latest Laura update that a "catastrophic" storm surge as well as extreme winds and flash flooding are expected to arrive on the northwest Gulf Coast tonight. The update also detailed that water levels are rising in Texas.
Port Arthur, Texas braces for another major storm
HOUSTON — As Hurricane Laura churned toward his city, the mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, urged residents to evacuate while they still can.
And if they don’t?
“Don’t dial 911. No one’s going to answer,” Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie told reporters.
Port Arthur, a city of about 50,000 people along Texas’ Gulf Coast, has been battered by numerous storms in recent years, first by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and then last year by Tropical Storm Imelda.
Unlike those storms, Hurricane Laura is projected to bring devastating winds and storm surge to Port Arthur, conditions that will make it impossible for emergency workers to respond to distress calls before the storm passes.
Standing in front of a line of EMS workers, Bertie said he wouldn’t put any city employees at risk to help those who’ve refused to leave.
“You are on your own,” he said. “What we cannot do, and as mayor what I will not do, is put any of these people in harm’s way just because of a person deciding they weren’t going to leave and they’re going to ride it out. I have no problem with that. Just know it’s going to be between you and God. OK? That’s all I can say.”