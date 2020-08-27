Extreme wind warnings in Texas, Louisiana as Laura closes in on coast

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 4 storm Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds reaching 150 mph as it prepares to make landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border overnight.

The rapidly intensifying storm is expected to inflict damage before and long after it makes landfall — and not just along the Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service said devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on Hurricane Laura.